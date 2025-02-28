PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release

February 28, 2025 EDCOM 2: Innovation, progressive education shine at JASMS QC The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) and the Department of Education (DepEd) conducted a joint school visit on February 26 to the Philippine Women's University-Jose Abad Santos Memorial School (JASMS) in Quezon City, which is known to be among the pioneering progressive schools in the country. The visit was part of the Commission's priority area on improving curriculum and instruction as well as classroom assessments, and was joined by Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara, TESDA Director General and former PWU President Kiko Benitez, PWU President Marco Benitez, EDCOM 2 Co-Chair Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee, as well as other officials from DepEd, JASMS, and EDCOM 2. "This is part of our EDCOM activities; to go around different institutions to learn best practices, also the different approaches in terms of learning and teaching, and JASMS has been touted as one of the schools that implement progressive pedagogies and methodologies, and we're very interested to learn. Of course, as our students evolve, so must the ways they learn and the way they are taught 'di ba, so we're also very interested in the outcomes of this method," said EDCOM 2 Co Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian. According to JASMS Principal Diana Cynthia Gutierrez, the school stands out for its child-centered learning philosophy, which values the agency of each student, and therefore fostering an inclusive environment where individual and interest-based learning is encouraged. The school's approach to education moves away from the traditional route of textbook and lecture-type learning, and promotes experiential learning that emphasizes real-world engagement and self-discovery. Dr. Remedios Cruz, JASMS' Executive Director for Basic Education, provided more insight on the school's learning strategies, "Our students are immersed in research-based projects and activities tailored beyond traditional textbooks. They use multimedia and modular learning materials that cater specifically to their interests and developmental needs," Cruz said. The curriculum at JASMS includes Philosophy, Ethics, and Logic from junior high, and integrates Science from preschool through higher grades. The school also emphasizes skill-based learning with courses in robotics and computer science to prepare students for the future job market. Importantly, the curriculum undergoes a thorough review at the end of each quarter to ensure it remains effective and relevant. Director General Benitez, formerly President of Philippine Women's University, explained how JASMS aligns its innovative methods with national standards: "Our approach is very inquiry-driven and project-driven, which means it's interdisciplinary and centered on experiential learning." "This method layers learning in various ways, including assessments. Although we adhere to the curricular standards set by the DepEd, we encourage our teachers to reverse-engineer these standards to develop methods that tap into the interests and curiosity of our students," Benitez continued. JASMS also has a unique stance on student progression. Rather than retaining students, those needing extra intervention are encouraged to join the JASMS Summer Learning Experience to catch up. Despite employing its own grading system tailored to its educational philosophy, the school ensures it meets the DepEd's criteria by adjusting the grades accordingly for official records. "JASMS has set a benchmark for innovation in education by adjusting dynamically to the needs of students. Their ability to tailor learning environments that not only meet but anticipate student requirements is commendable," DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said. "It sure is effective, ang galing ng mga outputs ng mga bata. The challenge now for us at DepEd is, how can we replicate this adaptive and student-centered model across our national education system?" he added. ******

