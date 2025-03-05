UCSF Rosenman Institute and Partners Award $100,000 to Groundbreaking Healthcare Startups

2024 ADAPT Awardees: Alvee Health and Anise Health, recognized by UCSF Rosenman Institute for groundbreaking healthcare innovations.

Strategic Partnerships with Leading Payers Fuel Healthcare Innovation and Scale for Alvee Health and Anise Health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UCSF Rosenman Institute proudly announces the 2024 ADAPT Awardees—Alvee Health and Anise Health—two visionary startups transforming healthcare through innovation. Each awardee will receive $100,000 in non-dilutive funding, executive mentorship, and exclusive opportunities to collaborate with leading healthcare and services companies, including Blue Shield of California and Evernorth Health Services, to scale their impact.“We are thrilled to support Alvee Health and Anise Health as they tackle critical healthcare challenges with innovative solutions. Their commitment to advancing health equity aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate transformative health technologies,” said Christine Winoto, Director of the UCSF Rosenman Institute.“Innovative startups are driving transformative change in healthcare by leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve access and outcomes. We’re excited to see how these solutions will positively impact communities,” stated Glen Stettin, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Evernorth Health Services.“Advancing healthcare innovation through strategic partnerships is essential for enhancing members’ experiences and promoting health equity. We are committed to supporting impactful solutions that make a difference,” added Michael Ellis, Vice President of Corporate Development, Blue Shield of California.Alvee Health, led by Founder & CEO Nicole Cook, is an AI-driven platform advancing health equity by addressing social determinants of health (SDOH) and connecting underserved communities with essential healthcare resources. Learn more at Alvee Health Website Anise Health, co-founded by CEO Alice Zhang, is pioneering culturally responsive digital mental health solutions, focusing on delivering personalized mental healthcare for diverse populations. Visit Anise Health Website for further details.The ADAPT program bridges the gap between health technology startups and payers, fostering strategic collaborations with industry leaders including Blue Shield of California and Evernorth Health Services to accelerate innovative solutions to market. Past awardees have secured strategic partnerships, raised substantial investment capital, and launched impactful healthcare solutions, reinforcing the program’s role in driving meaningful change.“The ADAPT program is not just about funding; it’s about building strategic connections with leading payers to drive healthcare innovation that makes a difference,” added Christine Winoto. “We’re excited to see how Alvee Health and Anise Health will leverage these partnerships and opportunities to scale their solutions and enhance health equity.”About the UCSF Rosenman InstituteThe UCSF Rosenman Institute is a healthcare innovation hub at the University of California, San Francisco, dedicated to accelerating the development of groundbreaking health technologies. Through programs such as ADAPT, RISE, and Rosenman Innovators, the Institute empowers entrepreneurs by providing access to mentorship, funding, and business development opportunities. Committed to advancing healthcare equity, improving patient outcomes, and transforming care on a national scale, the UCSF Rosenman Institute drives transformative health solutions that impact communities worldwide.For media inquiries or to partner with the UCSF Rosenman Institute, visit UCSF Rosenman Institute Website or contact:

