Rye Consulting Group Welcomes Forbes-Featured Technology Leader Rhonda Vetere as Advisor and Technology Consultant

Rhonda Vetere Joins New York Based Rye Consulting Group Rye Consulting Group - www.ryeconsultinggroup.com Rye Consulting Group Welcomes Rhonda Vetere.

Forbes-Featured Technology Leader Rhonda Vetere Joins Rye Consulting Group as Advisor and Technology Consultant

Joining Rye Consulting Group represents a unique opportunity to merge my passion for technology, leadership, & athletic endurance with a firm that values transformative action and holistic well-being,” — Rhonda Vetere

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rye Consulting Group is proud to announce Rhonda Vetere , widely recognized as a global technology C-suite executive and world-class endurance athlete, is joining the firm as an Advisor and Technology Consultant. Recently featured in Forbes for back-to-back weeks in January and again in February, Vetere has been celebrated for her insights on business growth, revenue generation, building high-performance teams, global leadership, fundraising, and more. Her Forbes appearances underscore her commitment to helping people and companies grow tenfold.Known as a “Corporate Athlete,” Vetere seamlessly blends her expertise in digital transformation with a passion for holistic wellness. Over the course of her illustrious career, she has guided some of the world’s largest companies through challenging global crises - from unwinding Lehman Brothers to orchestrating landmark mergers such as the integration of JPMorgan and Bank One. With a proven track record that includes 23 mergers and acquisitions and the leadership of teams numbering up to 20,000 across New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Mumbai, and India, her strategic vision and operational prowess are unparalleled.Eddie Bugniazet, CEO and Founder of Rye Consulting Group, commented, “Rhonda brings unmatched global technology and wellness experience and credibility to the Rye Consulting team. We are looking to reshape Consulting by using technology and premier global relationships." Bugniazet added, “At Rye Consulting Group, we are NOT BEAN COUNTERS but solutions providers and revenue enhancers.”Beyond the boardroom, Vetere’s commitment to excellence is evident in her athletic pursuits. An avid endurance competitor, she has completed 129 races ranging from over 22 Ironman 70.3 events to Racing Across America, marathons, and NYC Navy SEAL swims. Notably, on October 14, 2024, she earned 6-Star Finisher status at the Abbott World Marathon Majors, and in December 2024, she showcased her indomitable spirit by competing in the Ironman World Championships 70.3 in New Zealand. Each race underscores her dedication to community impact and her drive to help others realize their potential.Vetere’s influence extends well beyond her corporate and athletic achievements. She has been a distinguished speaker at the World Economic Forum in Davos (2019, 2023, and 2024) and, in October 2022, was honored as the Global STEM Ambassador by the Meghalaya Chief Minister in India. Further cementing her legacy, the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) named a new Biodiversity Park in her honor and celebrated her sustainability efforts at the groundbreaking of the USTM I Can I Will Academy.An accomplished author, Rhonda penned Grit & Grind and co-authored a special edition on Enterprise Service Management for Dummies. Her tenure as Chief Technology Officer and dual Chief Information Officer at Estée Lauder Companies highlights her ability to drive digital transformation across 162 countries while generating annual savings of $28 million. “Joining Rye Consulting Group represents a unique opportunity to merge my passion for technology, leadership, and athletic endurance with a firm that values transformative action and holistic well-being,” said Vetere. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients and teams achieve unprecedented success.”About Rye Consulting Group - Rye Consulting Group is a forward-thinking advisory firm dedicated to driving meaningful change and delivering impactful results. Focused on leveraging innovative strategies and fostering global partnerships, the firm supports organizations in achieving sustainable growth and operational excellence.For Additional Information:Eddie Bugniazet, CEO and Founder of Rye Consulting Group www.ryeconsultinggroup.com Email: eddie@ryeconsultinggroup.comAbout Rhonda Vetere - A Force for good. Global Executive. World record holder. STEM Ambassador. Speaker. Triathlete. 2x Author. mentor. Change maker. Board member.For Additional Information: https://www.rhondavetere.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.