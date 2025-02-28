Community Global Entry Enrollment

NEW YORK, N.Y. – U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from the New York Field Office and the Port of New York/Newark will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, N.J. on Saturday March 1.

This special one-day event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No walk-in appointments are available. Only scheduled interview appointments will be honored. Typically, conditionally approved applicants complete their Global Entry enrollment process at a CBP Enrollment Center, which is typically located at a port-of-entry. CBP is providing applicants the opportunity to complete their enrollment at an alternate, more convenient location at 9 Airport Rd. Morristown, N.J. 07960.

Global Entry.

CBP recognizes that Global Entry is a very popular program and that there is a significant demand for Global Entry interviews. CBP hopes that, through collaborative events with local municipalities, this will help alleviate the high demand from our Enrollment Centers and provide much goodwill to our local communities.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs, and is used at land, air, and seaports of entry at all major airports and all Preclearance airports. All applicants must undergo an in-person interview before initial enrollment. More information on Global Entry and CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs is available on the Global Entry page.

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, pay a non-refundable fee, undergo a background vetting process, and complete an in-person interview. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing when returning from international travel.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA Pre✓™ initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of TSA Pre✓™ include being able to leave your shoes on, leave light outerwear and belts on, and not have to remove laptops from carrying cases.

Another upcoming processing technology option for travelers will be the Global Entry Mobile App. This app will enable members to validate their arrival to the U.S. on their iOS or Android device prior to entering the Federal Inspection Services area.

While Global Entry’s goal is to speed travelers through the process, members may still be selected for further examination when entering the United States. Any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in the appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.