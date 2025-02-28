Cartel Scouts, Foot Guide Arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three suspected cartel scouts, and one foot guide associated with the Los Memos transnational criminal organization, a faction of the Cártel de Sinaloa, in southern Arizona this week.

Cartel scouts use vantage points to keep track of law enforcement movements.

The first arrest occurred Monday morning near the town of Maricopa, when Casa Grande Station agents patrolling an area south of the Maricopa Mountains, north of Interstate 8, encountered and apprehended a man illegally present in the country. As they conducted an immigration inspection, the Mexican national admitted he had crossed the border illegally. Agents further discovered communication and observation devices commonly used by cartel scouts in the man’s possession.

Tuesday morning, agents patrolling northwest of Marana in the Silverbell Mountains encountered and arrested two men, one from Mexico and one from Guatemala, for being in the country illegally. Agents discovered the men after investigating suspicious activity in remote, elevated mountain perches previously used by human and drug smugglers. During the arrest, they discovered various communication and surveillance devices as well as solar panels with batteries.

Later that morning, agents arrested two Mexican nationals near Pisinemo Village, on the Tohono O’odham Nation, after the men illegally entered the country through the desert. During the arrest, one of the men admitted he was a foot guide for Los Memos.

Suspected cartel scout with solar panels.

All subjects were transported to the Casa Grande Border Patrol Station for further processing. In addition to being charged with illegal entry into the country, three of the five men will face criminal charges for human smuggling and conspiracy due to their involvement in smuggling activities.

The Casa Grande Border Patrol Station Prosecutions Unit has worked closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to establish an initiative to successfully prosecute transnational criminal organization scouts for conspiracy under 8 U.S.C. 1324.

“The U.S. Attorney’s office has been a valuable partner in our efforts to secure the border,” said Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin of Tucson Sector. “Taking away the eyes and ears of the smugglers makes it harder to move people and contraband, making it safer for agents and communities on both sides of the international border.”

Based on Executive Order 14157, the Cártel de Sinaloa transnational criminal organization has been designated by the Department of State as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

