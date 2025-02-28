Explora Books Showcases Newly Republished Thriller 'The Coming' by A. Ben Bacon at London Bookfair 2025

Author, A. Ben Bacon

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Bookfair (LBF) 2025, set to take place from March 11-13 at Olympia London, will bring together the global publishing industry for an unparalleled exchange of ideas, business, and literary innovation. Among the distinguished exhibitors, Explora Books will be at Stand 3E38, showcasing a wide array of compelling titles, including the newly republished supernatural thriller “ The Coming ” by A. Ben Bacon “The Coming” takes readers on a suspenseful journey where faith and fear collide. On a stormy night, Joe stumbles upon a horrifying accident involving high school twins, Mareilene and Dareilene—both pregnant. As flames engulf the wreckage, Mareilene makes a desperate plea: to let her sister and her unborn child’s death remain a secret, for their survival depends on deception. With a shocking twist of fate and an ominous warning—"Drive like the Devil is on your heels, Joe, because He is!"—this gripping novel explores the battle of good versus evil in a high-stakes fight for survival.A. Ben Bacon's narrative skillfully combines action, suspense, and religion to present a contemporary interpretation of supernatural combat. A recent Amazon reviewer praises the book, stating, "Hands down, this is a great book. A modern take on an old classic. Not what you expect, and it leaves you on a cliffhanger that makes you want to read the second one as soon as you put it down!"Although A. Ben Bacon will not be present at LBF, “The Coming” will be available for discussion at the Explora Books stand. The publishing house continues to expand its reach, ensuring that readers worldwide can access powerful and thought-provoking stories. “The Coming” is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores.Join Explora Books at London Bookfair 2025, Stand 3E38, and discover The Coming—a supernatural thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

