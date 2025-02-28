Free Shred Days and Educational Webinars Throughout March!

COLUMBIA, S.C. –National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) is a time to focus on your rights and avoiding the latest scams and identity theft schemes. NCPW is officially March 2-8, but the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is once again expanding our plans to include a month of free shred events and educational webinars. Let us help you guard against fraud, identity theft and scams!

Free Shred Events

SCDCA will partner with Shred360 to offer the following free events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Monday, March 3: Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206

Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206 Thursday, March 6: Herring Center at Furman University, Greenville, SC 29617

Herring Center at Furman University, Greenville, SC 29617 Tuesday, March 11: First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Thursday, March 27: North Charleston Coliseum, Parking Lot A, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

Free Webinars

Grab a device and log in to a series of free webinars designed to help consumers learn more about their rights and stay safe from identity theft and scams. To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

