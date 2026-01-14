50 Years of Protecting Consumers and Businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As the new year gets underway, the South Carolina Department of Consumers Affairs (SCDCA) is reflecting on the agency’s 50th anniversary celebration. SCDCA was established by the South Carolina Consumer Protection Code, which became effective on January 1, 1975. Over the past five decades, SCDCA staff have strived to create a healthy marketplace through education, complaint mediation services, regulatory filings, and guidance for identity theft victims.

SCDCA celebrated the milestone throughout 2025. Highlights of the 50th anniversary celebration include:

“ 50 Years of Consumer Protection ” - The commemorative journal reflects on the Department’s efforts to educate South Carolinians about consumer rights and responsibilities, honors those who’ve made their mark at SCDCA and recognizes key legislation and moments in the agency’s history.

- The commemorative journal reflects on the Department’s efforts to educate South Carolinians about consumer rights and responsibilities, honors those who’ve made their mark at SCDCA and recognizes key legislation and moments in the agency’s history. Created a new scam resource for law enforcement officers taking scam and identity theft reports. The business card contains the top three universal steps a victim should take, provides SCDCA’s contact information for further assistance and a QR Code leading to our award-winning "Ditch the Pitch: A Guide for Guarding Against Scams."

for law enforcement officers taking scam and identity theft reports. The business card contains the top three universal steps a victim should take, provides SCDCA’s contact information for further assistance and a QR Code leading to our award-winning "Ditch the Pitch: A Guide for Guarding Against Scams." Revised the agency’s mission statement and created a vision statement to better capture the role the agency has in protecting consumers and ensuring a level playing field for businesses. Mission Statement: “Promoting a fair marketplace for consumers and businesses through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education.” Vision Statement: “Ensuring consumers and businesses are educated and empowered in a fair, transparent and competitive marketplace.”

to better capture the role the agency has in protecting consumers and ensuring a level playing field for businesses.

During 2025, SCDCA continued the longstanding commitment to consumer protection and education. Key accomplishments include:

Processed 6,904 complaints filed by consumers, the most in over fifteen years. The complaint process led to approximately $1,319,339 in refunds, credits and adjustments for consumers.

filed by consumers, the most in over fifteen years. The complaint process led to approximately $1,319,339 in refunds, credits and adjustments for consumers. The Advocacy Division intervened in two electric utility rate cases , reaching settlements that saved residential customers millions of dollars.

, reaching settlements that saved residential customers millions of dollars. Submitted a “friend of the Court” brief to the SC Supreme Court as they reviewed an order from the Court of Appeals that agreed with SCDCA’s position that the Consumer Protection Code requires a Notice of Right to Cure be delivered to a consumer before acceleration of a credit card debt.

to the SC Supreme Court as they reviewed an order from the Court of Appeals that agreed with SCDCA’s position that the Consumer Protection Code requires a Notice of Right to Cure be delivered to a consumer before acceleration of a credit card debt. The Identity Theft Unit mailed 15,495 packets of information to potential identity theft victims, providing guidance on recommended actions for their situation and offering one-on-one assistance.

to potential identity theft victims, providing guidance on recommended actions for their situation and offering one-on-one assistance. Mailed 18,126 publications and educational materials to consumers, community groups, businesses, law enforcement and state agencies - providing guides on topics such as scam prevention, cybersecurity and info to consider when buying a car.

to consumers, community groups, businesses, law enforcement and state agencies - providing guides on topics such as scam prevention, cybersecurity and info to consider when buying a car. Staff members gave 229 educational presentations to approximately 6,367 consumers and business representatives on topics ranging from identity theft and scams, understanding credit reports and scores, and regulatory guidance for licensees.

To learn more about the services offered by SCDCA, join us for a free webinar “How Can SCDCA Help You?” on Wednesday, January 14 at 10:30 a.m. To register, click here.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has more than fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

