State of Emergency: SC Residents Urged to Prepare for Winter Weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is urging consumers to prepare for potential winter weather and to be on lookout for those who may try to take advantage of the situation. Be aware that price gouging, utility scams and disputes with contractors often follow these types of storms.

Report price gouging. South Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect while the Governor’s State of Emergency order is in place. Report instances of price gouging on items like food, gas and lodging to Office of the Attorney General by emailing reports to pricegouging@scag.gov, or calling (803) 737-3953. Information on reporting possible violations can be found on the Attorney General’s website. Additional details can be found in SCDCA’s Price Gouging Spotlight.

Scammers may target those impacted by potential power outages. The top red flags of a utility imposter scam are:

Asking for payment in prepaid debit, gift card, money transfer, payment app or cryptocurrency. Remember, real utilities will never ask for money to restore power due to a weather-related outage. If someone claiming to be a utility says you must pay in an uncommon form of payment, it’s a scam. Every time. No matter what they say.

Remember, real utilities will never ask for money to restore power due to a weather-related outage. If someone claiming to be a utility says you must pay in an uncommon form of payment, it’s a scam. Every time. No matter what they say. Cold-call and ask for you to verify personal information. A cold-call is when you receive an unsolicited visit or telephone call made by someone trying to obtain payment or information for a service. If you receive a cold-call from anyone asking to verify private information like your account numbers/balances, Social Security number, date of birth, etc., hang up and directly call your utility company.

If you need to hire someone to remove debris or make repairs after the storm, take precautions to check out the contractor. Keep the following in mind before paying someone:

Do your research. Get references from your friends, neighbors or co-workers. Search the business online adding the word "complaint" or "scam" after the name. Visit SCDCA’s Background a Business page to search complaints and lookup licenses with state agencies. To find a professional licensed contractor, visit the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s Licensee Lookup page.

Get references from your friends, neighbors or co-workers. Search the business online adding the word "complaint" or "scam" after the name. Visit SCDCA’s Background a Business page to search complaints and lookup licenses with state agencies. To find a professional licensed contractor, visit the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s Licensee Lookup page. Verify information and get the details in writing. Ask to see the vendor's business license or permit with the state, county and/or city and proof of insurance. Once you’re ready to sign a contract, make sure all details are in writing, you fully understand the terms, and get a completed copy.

For more information, see SCDCA’s guide to Recovering from a Disaster and Beware of Disaster Scams. Consumers are encouraged to report scams by either calling 844-TELL-DCA (835-5322) or clicking REPORT A SCAM on our site.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has more than fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

###