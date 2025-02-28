Fact sheet, blog explain how not extending enhanced premium tax credits would hurt rural communities
A new fact sheet by the AHA explains why Congress should extend enhanced premium tax credits set to expire at the end of 2025, as not extending them would negatively impact patients in rural areas.
In addition, a blog by Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA senior vice president for advocacy and political affairs, specifically explains that not extending the tax credits would increase health care coverage disruptions, increase taxes via premium increases and exacerbate care access challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.