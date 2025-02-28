Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,898 in the last 365 days.

Fact sheet, blog explain how not extending enhanced premium tax credits would hurt rural communities

A new fact sheet by the AHA explains why Congress should extend enhanced premium tax credits set to expire at the end of 2025, as not extending them would negatively impact patients in rural areas.

In addition, a blog by Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA senior vice president for advocacy and political affairs, specifically explains that not extending the tax credits would increase health care coverage disruptions, increase taxes via premium increases and exacerbate care access challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fact sheet, blog explain how not extending enhanced premium tax credits would hurt rural communities

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more