VSP Studios launches a new ghost mannequin website to serve the fashion apparel industry

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VSP Studios has opened a new department within their company called VSP Ghost Studio. This new offering was put into motion to help buildup their ever growing ghost mannequin services.VSP Studios a leading ghost mannequin photography studio that produces content for e-commerce fashion apparel retailers and wholesalers, is expanding with the launch of their new VSP Ghost Studio division. This dedicated department helps to serve one of their top selling services, invisible ghost mannequin photography.Ghost mannequin photography is one of the most common ways to display and sell fashion apparel items online. VSP specializes in producing this type of imagery and has offered this service to the fashion apparel industry for over 15 years. Their new website is now live and taking in orders. According to owner of VSP Studios, Victor Sanabrais, the new site will help meet the demand they are seeing as online retailers make moves to expand their ability to sell apparel items to the masses in larger numbers.Owner of VSPstudios.netVictor Sanabrais Photographer:“What we provide for fashion sellers is a vital part of how they present their merchandise for sale online. High resolution imagery and video content are created to populate their product page listing across multiple platforms, and social accounts. The quality and style of fashion apparel imagery online is a vital part of how successful a brand will be when offering apparel for sale within the e-commerce fashion sector. My wife, and production manager Elena Sanabrais has spearheaded the expansion into our ghost mannequin services. Her experience in managing this department since 2016 is the leadership we need to keep us going strong. We work with top selling fashion apparel sellers from all over the globe. We see how ghost mannequin product shots will continue to bein high demand. Our expansion is all part of our efforts to maintain our position within this niche fashion content creation service.”VSP Studios operates within a 3000 sq. ft space located in Miami’s Little Haiti District. Victor Sanabrais has worked as a commercial fashion photographer for 30 years and has built a team of professionals with a keen eye for fashion apparel that works directly with art directors, marketing directors, designers and brand label owners to create online fashion imagery. In addition to ghost mannequin photography, VSP also provides on-model photography and video content creation.To see the new ghost mannequin website, visit VSPGhostStudio.com For information about how it works, visit https://www.vspstudios.net/howitworks ContactVictor@VSPstudios.netStay connected with us on Instagram, Youtube, LinkedIn , and Facebook

