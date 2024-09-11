New Kids Podcast Covers Musical Adaptation of 'Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters,' Responsible Record Manufacturing, and More

Wild Interest - Podcast for kids

The series is committed to exploring children’s inherent curiosity and providing a space for active listening that fuels imagination and touches the heart.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Wild Interest" is the new podcast made by kids, for kids. The series is committed to exploring children’s inherent curiosity and providing a space for active listening that fuels imagination and touches the heart.Wild Interest’s creators conceive each new episode around a theme. The latest episode, entitled “Good Vibrations,” is all about sound, performance and storytelling. The podcast’s child hosts interview Taryn Janelle and LeRelle Ross of Atlanta’s Synchronicity Theatre who adapted John Steptoe’s 1987 award-winning children’s book “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters” into a musical theater piece for all ages. The story is based on a folk tale of two sisters and their journey of self-discovery. The fable’s core message echoes a South African proverb: “Who you are, who you choose to be, becomes your destiny.” “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters” is running at Synchronicity Theater in Atlanta, GA September 10-15 before starting a regional tour.Sibling hosts Nichole and Evan also interview Michael Greig Thomas, founder of Echo Base Records, who is working on a new-fangled, low-waste method of manufacturing records the way they used to be made: out of vinyl. The episode also features avid vinyl record fan Nicholas, who’s managed to amass quite a collection at the ripe old age of 11.Wild Interest’s newest installation also investigates how insects called cicadas make “music” by vibrating their abdomens, explores the alien secrets of Area 51, and features recurring segments like jokes, riddles, and touching multi-generational story-sharing with “Grandparent Stories.”Founded in February of 2024, Wild Interest has over 100,000 downloads and counting. This kid-conceived and narrated podcast is designed to share experience, foster empathy and advance the importance of auditory storytelling. The underlying philosophy of the series is that the world — and kids especially —needs real human connection now more than ever.One recent reviewer writes, “Absolute gold! My 8-year-old son says, "I feel like this is the best podcast l've ever heard. I like that you share jokes, and bring in grandparents for stories, and there's so much interesting stuff packed in the episodes. It's overloaded with awesome. It's something I really look forward to listening to."“Whether you’re a kid or not this is a fantastically entertaining and engrossing podcast,” said another enthusiastic listener. “The kids are a classic duo — an older sister and younger brother and they each dive deep into their topics with interviews and great research. This is a serious podcast born from the brains and hearts of some awesome kids. Perfect fodder for all ages who have an omnivorous brain. Listen!”For parents, Wild Interest provides a wholesome alternative to video-based children’s entertainment, emphasizing the importance of auditory engagement in early psychological development. Those looking for alternatives to typical kids’ podcasts will enjoy how the show’s topics inspire their children and become the basis for scintillating dinner table conversation, inquisitive queries, and maybe even the inspiration for kids to record and send in DIY segments of their own.With new episodes released monthly, Wild Interest promises to captivate young minds with its unique blend of entertainment, education, and music. Parents who find themselves searching for “ family podcast for kids podcast for kids about animals, best kids’ podcasts, tween podcasts , best podcast for car trips,” or even “mystery kids podcasts” are encouraged to tune in and join the Wild Interest adventure.Host Evan explains “Our podcast is actually good for you! It’s "brain broccoli," not "brain candy!" Nichole adds “What makes us different is that we emphasize positive emotions like joy and curiosity. Our music is calm, and our segments are thoughtful. We want to leave kids feeling recharged instead of overstimulated.”For more information about Wild Interest or to listen to the latest episodes, please visit www.wildinterest.com or subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.About Wild InterestCreated and hosted entirely by kids, each episode is unique. The topics change with every episode: Our hosts and contributors let their curiosity guide them. What’s a leap year? How do refrigerators work? What’s it like to play football in the NFL? Could Mothman be real? What’s up with Bigfoot? Experts are interviewed, primary sources are checked, cross-checked, and fact-checked, original music is composed, sounds are captured, and an episode is born.Wild Interest celebrates the wisdom, curiosity, and insight of children and provides a platform for kids to learn, share, and create together. While adults assist with the technical details, the show is entirely kid-created.Contact:Wilson Kellowilson@wildinterest.com

