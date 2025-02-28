News Release: North Dakota Boasts Legendary New Experiences for Visitors in 2025: Discover More with an Extended Stay

North Dakota is brimming with exciting new attractions and milestone anniversaries that add even more charm for tourism adventures in the state this year. For comprehensive itineraries with a variety of affordable accommodations and activities, extended stays are encouraged for more immersive experiences without breaking the bank. Whether visitors seek thrilling attractions, brand new entertainment or rich cultural experiences, 2025 is sure to be an incredible time to visit North Dakota.

Planning a visit or looking for local fun? North Dakota Tourism invites visitors and residents to order the 2025 Travel Guide and state map at NDTourism.com and explore the events page to discover all the exciting experiences in the Peace Garden State.

Highlights of new experiences, attractions, lodging and major anniversaries visitors can enjoy are below:

Bismarck, ND

United Tribes Technical College (UTTC) International Powwow - 55th Anniversary

The UTTC International Powwow is one of the largest outdoor events on the northern Great Plains powwow circuit. This annual event is known as the “Home of the Champions,” where contestants dance and sing to compete for prize money. Contestants will be joined by skilled Native American artisans selling hand-made goods alongside vendors offering traditional and contemporary foods. This year’s event will be held September 5-7, 2025, and visitors are encouraged to check out North Dakota Tourism’s Native American Culture webpage for more on planning an immersive trip that goes beyond state’s powwow events.

Near Dickinson, ND

Pheasant Country Golf Course

Pheasant Country Golf Course, a premier 18-hole, par-71 course, welcomes golfers of all skill levels and features a full-service restaurant, bar, pro shop, and lessons for individuals and groups. The course was recently fully reseeded and enhanced with a modern irrigation system, a new driving range, two practice greens, 39 redesigned bunkers, picturesque bridges, and 160 new trees, offering a scenic yet challenging golf experience. Golfers will also enjoy new tee boxes and the addition of five miles of cart paths. Try North Dakota’s Triple Golf Challenge, featuring Hawktree Golf Club, The Links of North Dakota and Bully Pulpit Golf Course, for more exciting golf experiences to add to your 2025 trip!

Fargo, ND

Slick City Action Park, Opening Fall 2025

This exciting waterless slide park will be housed in one of the largest buildings in Fargo, spanning over 30,000 square feet with 30-foot ceilings! Designed for all ages, the park will feature thrilling frictionless slides, inflatable air courts for basketball, dodgeball, and other sports, as well as a junior play area with scaled-down slides. Additional attractions include an acrobat’s alley with trapeze swings, tubes, and play equipment. Best of all—parents don’t have to worry about their kids getting wet! For more on extending your trip and planning a “North of Normal” road trip, visit Legendary Road Trips in North Dakota.

Grand Forks, ND

Northern Air Action Park

Opened in late 2024, Northern Air Action Park has evolved beyond a trampoline park—it’s now an action-packed entertainment destination with indoor karting, upgraded laser tag, the latest arcade games, and axe throwing! For more on planning a multi-day itinerary to explore Grand Forks, check out the Grand Forks & East Grand Forks page on NDTourism.com.

Minot, ND

Atypical Brewery & Barrelworks

A craft beer haven for both seasoned enthusiasts and casual drinkers, Atypical Brewery & Barrelworks is a hidden gem in the heart of Minot. Since 2019, it has been serving up exceptional barrel-aged sour ales alongside a diverse selection of unique brews. Housed in the historic Westland Gas Station, a cherished landmark dating back to 1927, the brewery became bigger in 2024, completing extensive renovations to expand its outdoor seating including new heated domes, creating even more space for laughter, and relaxation under the beautiful North Dakota sky. To find your favorite North Dakota pint, extend your trip to explore breweries throughout the state!

Citizens Alley, Opening Spring 2025

Tucked behind the newly renovated 1st & Central building, Citizens Alley is a quaint, pedestrian-only corridor designed for year-round recreation, community engagement, and fun. During warmer months, visitors can enjoy pickleball, basketball courts, and a splash fountain. In the colder months, this vibrant space transforms into an ice-skating rink, a tradition for the past few years.

Minot Symphony Orchestra - 100th Season beginning Fall 2025

The Minot Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is a university and community orchestra that aims to enrich lives by providing opportunities for musicians and inspiration to patrons through education and the performance of a diverse orchestral repertoire. The 100th anniversary season is expected to include several “all-star” appearances by MSO alums, the unveiling of a Minot anthem, a children’s book and new work commissioned from Minot State University graduate and Devils Lake, ND, native Sean Neukom.

Scandinavian Heritage Park - 25th Anniversary in Fall 2025

The Scandinavian Heritage Park is a magical place where visitors will find remembrances and replicas from each of the five Scandinavian and Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. October 2025 marks 25 years since this park opened to visitors. They can enjoy a real Stabbur, explore the full-scale replica Stave Church, from Gol, Norway, and walk around the 25-foot tall Swedish Dala Horse, and more. Planning a multi-day North Dakota road trip to explore Minot road trip is easy with these itinerary ideas!

Medora, ND

North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame - 30th Anniversary

The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, with its Center of Western Heritage & Cultures, will celebrate 30 years of honoring the history of the northern plains and North Dakota’s western lifestyle. The Hall of Fame highlights the contributions and commitment of its members through a theater, galleries, interpretive areas, artifacts and memorabilia. The centerpiece of the Center of Western Heritage and Cultures is the Hall of Honorees, paying tribute to the men, women, events and livestock that have made extraordinary contributions to North Dakota’s culture, lifestyle and legacy.

Medora Musical - 60th Anniversary celebration June 4 - September 13, 2025

Often considered the “Greatest Show in the West,” the Medora Musical will celebrate 60 years of Western spirit in 2025. The beloved North Dakota summer tradition features high-energy entertainment and breathtaking performances in the heart of the Badlands and set against the stunning backdrop of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Audiences will experience a little history, a little humor and spectacular performances all packed into the dynamic show that has become a must-see for visitors of all ages.

New Town, ND

4 Bears Casino and Lodge, Opening Summer 2025

A seven-story hotel tower is being added to the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge, bringing exciting new amenities and modern upgrades. The expansion will feature 90 guest rooms, a gaming area, offices, a sports bar with a dining room and gaming stations, meeting rooms, and a fine dining steakhouse with a glass-enclosed dining area. The addition will also introduce the new Sakakawea Spa, offering couples' massages, as well as a gift shop, fitness center, and a full-service salon for hair, nails, and pedicures. Guests will enjoy a revamped entrance lobby and a dedicated glass-backed elevator leading to the exclusive seventh-floor suite.

Regent, ND

Enchanted Highway

Sir Albert, a towering, Goliath-sized knight, is the latest larger-than-life sculpture to find its home on the Enchanted Highway! Standing 41 feet tall, this knight in shining armor—crafted from tin—proudly overlooks the grounds of the Enchanted Castle in Regent. His formidable foe: a 42-foot-tall green dragon, stretching 100 feet from nose to tail with imaginative chain-link fencing to mimic scales, stands nearby. After nine years in development, sculptor Gary Greff unveiled Sir Albert, his eighth masterpiece, in the summer of 2024 adding to the impressive collections of art along the Enchanted Highway, which includes: Geese in Flight, Deer Crossing, Grasshoppers in the Field, Fisherman's Dream, and more. Extend your stay in the state to check out more of North Dakota’s incredible roadside art.

For more information on all the newest tourism attractions along with can’t-miss experiences that make each visit to North Dakota legendary, visit NDtourism.com.