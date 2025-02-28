GoodGoblin.ai Expands Platform with Dedicated Features for Parents and Counselors

Counselor Dashboard highlighting the consolidated view Student Management Counselor Content Management

New collaborative tools give parents and counselors real-time insights, streamlined management, and maintain student-led profile access.

For the first time, counselors can see every student’s application status, essay progress, and resource usage in one unified dashboard” — Ashish Bhargava

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodGoblin.ai, the leading AI-driven college admissions coaching platform, today announced the launch of two brand-new user “personas”—Parents and Counselors—designed to further streamline and simplify the college application process. Building on its acclaimed suite of AI-powered tools, GoodGoblin now provides real-time progress tracking, resource sharing, and holistic management capabilities. Central to this update is an emphasis on student autonomy: students control who can access their profiles, ensuring respectful collaboration among students, parents, and counselors.

“For the first time, counselors can see every student’s application status, essay progress, and resource usage in one unified dashboard,” said Ashish Bhargava, Founder of GoodGoblin.ai.. “Having all of these insights under a single roof—along with the ability to send reminders and share materials instantly—has simply never been available before, and it dramatically streamlines how counselors can support their students.”

“By giving students the ability to grant or revoke access to their profiles, we honor their autonomy while also promoting transparency and teamwork across all stakeholders in the admissions journey,” continued Mr. Bhargava, “Our mission is to empower students first and foremost. These updates help them feel supported while preserving their unique voices in the application process.”

Key Features for Counselors

1. Unified Student Tracking: Counselors can view all students in one place and track their college applications, essays, and interview statuses.

2. Class Overview & Insights: Access a holistic overview of how many colleges the class applies to, total essay workload, and overall progress.

3. Performance Benchmarking: Compare each student’s progress to the class average to quickly identify those who need additional support.

4. Individual Student Profiles: Drill down into a specific student’s college list, application status, and GoodGoblin’s application evaluation.

5. Essay Oversight: Monitor all essays for each student and GoodGoblin’s grading to pinpoint areas that require more attention.

6. Quick Filters & Mass Reminders: Identify students who have yet to complete key steps and send automated reminders with a single click.

7. Top Performer Identification: Rapidly spot high-achieving students and those needing extra help.

8. Resource Sharing Hub: Upload, manage, and share college-related resources with individual students or the entire class.

9. Automated Notifications: Students receive email and platform alerts whenever a new resource is shared.

Key Features for Parents

1. Complete Insight into Student Progress: Track their child’s college applications, essay statuses, and interview progress in real time.

2. College & Essay Tracking: See how many colleges their child is applying to and how each application is progressing.

3. Counselor-Shared Resources; Access the same resources provided to their child, staying informed and engaged.

4. User-Friendly Dashboard: This clean, consolidated interface offers a quick snapshot of their child’s application journey.

Student-Governed Access

• Student-Controlled Permissions for Parents and Counselors: Both parents and counselors can only view a student’s profile if the student opts in. This ensures student autonomy remains paramount while fostering a collaborative environment where parents and counselors can step in to help when needed.

Moreover, high schools now adopt GoodGoblin.ai’s platform for their senior classes. This broader rollout enables counselors to track collective progress and share tangible outcomes with school district administrators—ultimately reducing administrative tasks and allowing counselors to focus on more meaningful, student-centered guidance.

About GoodGoblin.ai

GoodGoblin.ai is an innovative EdTech platform transforming the U.S. college application process through advanced AI-driven guidance. Offering personalized essay feedback, AI-driven college matching, and comprehensive application reviews, GoodGoblin simplifies an often daunting journey. Now, with dedicated personas for Parents and Counselors and a commitment to student autonomy, GoodGoblin.ai ensures seamless collaboration among all stakeholders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.