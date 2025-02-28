Seeking public comment on proposed rule updates for electric assisted bicycles

SALEM, Oregon — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking public comments on proposed rule updates to electric assisted (e-assisted) bicycle use at Oregon State Parks and the ocean shore now through April 1.

The proposed updates clarify definitions of e-assisted bicycles, outline areas for operation and prohibited areas of operation and set safe usage requirements for the operator, other visitors and park resources. The updates would allow access for e-assisted bicycles in many of the same ways that non-electric bicycles access parks and the ocean shore with some caveats and safety requirements.

An internal workgroup developed the proposed updates after extensive research and conversations with partner agencies, subject matter experts and the Rules Advisory Committee (RAC). The agency conducted a public survey in summer 2024 to better understand the use and needs. The proposed updates seek to maintain access to recreation for enjoyment while protecting natural, scenic, cultural, historic and recreational sites and resources.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed updates through 5 p.m. Apr. 1, 2025:

Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Jo Niehaus at least three days in advance of the meeting at jo.niehaus@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-580-9210.

The RAC met four times in 2024 to suggest changes to current rules and discuss potential impacts from the changes. The committee included diverse stakeholders who currently use state parks and those who have faced barriers. Members included park visitors with different recreational focuses including cyclists and e-bicyclists, mountain bikers, trail groups, representatives from the disability community, equestrians, environmental conservationists, wildlife experts, other land management agencies and members of law enforcement. Those meetings are also posted online at https://www.youtube.com/@oprddirectorsoffice5783/streams.

Once the public comment period ends, the proposal with any incorporated updates will go to Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission in April or June for possible adoption. Implementation is expected in July after the agency can update any necessary signs and maps.