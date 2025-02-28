ZD Stucco Repair Kicks Off 2025 With Over 100,000 Sq Ft of Stucco Work in Progress

New 5,200 sq ft stucco installation project in Brooklyn, NY ZD Stucco Repair team Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair

ZD Stucco Repair, a top-rated Greater New York stucco company, is starting the 2025 season strong with over 100,000 sq ft of stucco projects already in motion.

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Among these is a major commercial project in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, where the company is installing a high-performance Armourwall system by Parex for enhanced energy efficiency and durability.Partnering with General Contractor F&S Contracting, ZD Stucco Repair is executing this 5,200-square-foot installation with precision and expertise. Working closely with the project’s architect, the team developed a cost-effective solution tailored to the client’s needs while maintaining the highest quality standards.“This project exemplifies the expertise and efficiency we bring to every job,” said Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair. “Kicking off the season with over 100,000 square feet of work in progress speaks to the trust our clients place in us and our ability to deliver outstanding results.”As the demand for high-quality stucco solutions grows, ZD Stucco Repair continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted partner for commercial and residential projects across New Jersey and the Greater New York area.About ZD Stucco Repair:With over 20 years of experience, ZD Stucco Repair is a 5-star-rated stucco contractor specializing in new stucco and EIFS installations , repairs, bird hole and molding restoration, exterior painting , roofing, gutters, and Hardie board installation. Known for delivering top-tier craftsmanship on time and within budget, ZD Stucco Repair is the go-to choice for property owners and developers looking for reliability and excellence.

