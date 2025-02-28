Software-Defined Vehicles: Software driving Disruption for Digital Autos

Cars are becoming Software-Centric which creates opportunities and challenges in development cost, complexity, security and monetization.

Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) describe a new generation of vehicles which feature advanced technologies to be continuously updated on demand and enable true connected and automated driving.” — Auto2x

WHAT THIS REPORT DELIVERS

1) The digitization of the Automotive Industry demands a shift to SDVs, but challenges remain

Learn about top innovation clusters across major technological building blocks of SDVs:

- EE Architectures: Assess the roadmaps of leading carmakers and suppliers in the development of centralized architectures and their partnerships;

- CarOS: Learn about the rising adoption of Google’s Android Automotive OS and the competitive offerings from MBUX and other players;

- Open-source software development: In May 2023, General Motors joined the Eclipse Foundation, an open source software foundation, and announced its own software protocol called “uProtocol” to streamline software creation

- Cloud: the emergence of automotive cloud as a key enabler for cloud-based ADAS development, development of offerings from carmakers and the role of Microsoft, Amazon among others;

- Over-the-Air-updates (OTA), and the opportunities for features-on-demand;

- Digital Twin

- Artificial Intelligence, e.g. AI voice Assistants

2) Understand the progress of regulation and how to overcome the challenges of continuous homologation and certification of new vehicle features through OTA updates;

3) Assess the strategies and capabilities of leading carmakers, suppliers and emerging start-ups;

4) Discover forecasts of adoption and scenarios for the evolution of competition.

KEY FINDINGS

1) Cars are becoming Software-Centric which creates opportunities and challenges in development cost, complexity, security and monetization.

One of the biggest challenges facing today’s vehicle networks is the vast amount of data that is produced—and will exponentially increase as vehicles become increasingly autonomous and connected and are required to process vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications.

SDV create new opportunities to reduce the complexity from the rise of features and variants, accelerate feature development time, streamline costs and enable SOTA updates on demand.

Lower software development cost is key for faster and more efficient automotive development. Re-usable software platforms are needed to lower development costs.

Finally, Android Automotive OS will become the mainstream operating system enabling carmakers to offer intuitive HMI and 3rd parties to integrate connected services.

2) Built in-house software systems for in-car and vehicle-related services to develop differentiating software parts.

In an effort to replicate Tesla’s successful model of developing in-house SW systems, traditional car makers like VW, opt to develop their one in-house SW platform. This approach promotes harmonized integration of future embedded hardware and software systems but needs a large number of vehicles in order to mitigate the increasing per/unit development cost.

VW has recently announced that it will develop its own standard software platform and will boost the in-house share of software development, in order to achieve a 60 per cent in-house software production by 2025.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1) Executive Summary

2) Opportunities in SDVs from our Ranking of Attractiveness & Tech Readiness

3) Key Technology Trends driving Software-Defined Vehicles

Role of Automotive Software in value creation

Software development hurdles in the automobile sector

Car OS: State of the art

Open-source software

Cloud

OTA & mapping

In-vehicle Networking / Ethernet

Cyber Security

AI in Automotive for Software-Defined Vehicles

Evolution of E/E Architecture for SDV

Different approaches to the evolution of EE Architecture for SDV

SOA (Service Oriented Architecture)

Zonal EE

Outlook for EE

Software-Define Vehicles and Sustainability

SDV-Feature economics & Monetization

Evolution of SDV maintenance: repair, SW, OTA, Cyber, batterie

4) Player strategies

BMW

BYD

Geely

General Motors

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

Stellantis

SAIC

Tesla

VW Group

5) Benchmarking of SDV Suppliers by Strategy, Technology & Market Leadership

Amazon

APTIV

Bosch

Baidu

Continental

Huawei

Valeo

6) Regulation for continuous homologation

7) Regional Hubs: China, USA, Europe and emerging hubs

Legal Disclaimer:

