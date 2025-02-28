Autonomous Driving Roadmaps Level 1-4 of 30 major Carmakers by 2035

Auto2x, Autonomous Driving Roadmaps 2030

Capture Opportunities for New Revenues, Product Innovation & Growth in Autonomous Driving

Autonomous Vehicles hold strong potential to open new revenue pools and competitive advantage.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto2x publishes a new 200+ page report Autonomous Driving Roadmaps Level 1-4 of 30 major Carmakers to map the gold rush to Autonomous Vehicles.

This report examines the go-to-market strategy, technology & innovation, and market positioning of the world’s Top-30 Carmaker Groups, which includes more than 45 passenger car brands in Autonomous Driving.

The analysis unveils the fitment rates of different levels of vehicle automation (SAE Level 1-4) across vehicle carlines and their roadmap for 2030. This includes driving and parking features, sensors like radar, camera, HD maps, and the supply chain.

WHAT THIS REPORT DELIVERS

1) Learn About the Status of Autonomous Driving and the Outlook in the major car markets

What is the availability of key ADAS features, such as

- Level 3-Traffic Jam Pilots and Highway Pilots,

- Level 2-Traffic Jam Assist, Highway Assist, Navigation on Autopilot, Automated Lane Changing and Self-Parking,

- Level 1-AEB, ACC, LKA,

- Level 0-TSR, LDW etc.

What is the penetration rate of SAE Level 0-3 in European, U.S. & Chinese car sales?

Which OEMs lead L2-3 deployment and why?

Which are the most prominent features from premium and volume carmakers?

What are the emerging trends in sensor fitment strategies, architectures, and supply chains?

What changes are coming in terms of the deployment of Lv.2 and L3-4 by 2025?

2) Understand the Regulatory and Engineering challenges carmakers for Level 3-4

What is the status of Autonomous Driving Regulation in major car markets?

What are the differences in the legal and regulatory framework between Europe, the United States and China? How will these differences in policy affect Level 3-Level 5 deployment?

Which geography presents the most favourable environment for deployment of Level 3?

What breakthroughs are required in the area of SW/HW and validation for L3-4?

3) Read How Carmakers Plan to Overcome the Challenges

How do leading OEMs plan to achieve Level 4/5 capabilities? By when?

Analysis of OEM strategy, new business models and key collaborations

Learn why leading Tier-1s are well-positioned to monetize ADAS growth.

METHODOLOGY

Definition of the ADAS features included in each level of vehicle autonomy/AD level

- Identify the most prevalent ADAS features for the purposes of safety and convenience § Categorize them based on SAE levels-> extract key features in L0-3. Examine the ADAS feature availability in 33 leading carmakers' models

- ADAS feature availability in OEM model offerings, (e.g. 100% ACC fitment in Tesla) § Apply car sales by model to calculate feature penetration by OEM

Level 0, L1 and L2 feature penetration in Europe as % of new car sales § L2 leaders by share in sales and model offerings

- Outlook for L2-L5 and the shares of leading OEMs

Leading OEMs' roadmap to L2, L3, L4, L5

- OEM announcements, annual reports, other publicly available information

- Our own analysis and projections about Autonomous Driving deployment

Profiles for the leaders in Autonomous Driving

- ADAS portfolio analysis, sensor set, suppliers

- Outlook for mix of L2-5 model range mix

OEM AD roadmap & feature (technological) roadmap to L5 § Segmentation into Driving and parking features

- Sales mix L2-4 driving & parking roadmap

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. STATUS OF AUTOMATED DRIVING DEPLOYMENT BY LEVEL

1.1. Democratization of ADAS accelerates fast to meet safety mandates but techno- economic deployment challenges of Level 3 still persist

1.1.1. Regulation is delaying “conditional eyes-off the road’’ in signatories of

UNECE regulation N.79 until 2021 giving advantage to the USA

1.1.2. Germany’s attempt to gain a competitive advantage hindered by slow

regulatory update for Level 3 deployment

1.1.3. Level 3 model availability in Europe, Japan, USA and China

1.1.4. L2-D is expanding across carlines reaching the compact segment

1.1.5. ADAS content is increasing to meet safety regulatory mandates and bridge

the technological gap for higher levels of autonomy

1.2. SAE Level 2 status in Europe: TJA, SP & RP availability (%)

1.2.1. L2-D status in Europe: Traffic Jam Assist availability

1.2.2. Comparison of L2-D technology: speeds, lane change, hands-on

detection, stop-in-lane, and naming strategy

1.2.3. EuroNCAP’s rating of Highway Assist / SAE Lv.2 features

1.2.4. L2-P in Europe Self-Park & Remote Parking availability

1.2.5. Level 2 penetration in European car sales

1.2.6. Level 2 OEM ranking: leaders and followers

1.3. SAE Level 1 in Europe: ACC, AEB, PA, & LKA availability

1.4. Level 0 penetration in Europe: BSM, DDM, FCW, LDW & TSR

1.4.1. Marketing names for ADAS L0/L1 features in Top-6 Premium OEMs 1.5. Level 3 testing/pilots: who tests what and where

1.6. The implications of Conditionally-automated driving on HMI

2. THE STATUS OF AUTOMATED DRIVING DEPLOYMENT BY LEVEL 0-4 BY 2030

2.1. Read why regulation challenges Autonomous Driving deployment 2.2. Overview of AD regulatory & legal status in key geographics

2.3. The amendment of Reg.79 will allow L3 in UNECE from Jan 2021

2.3.1. ADAS are assistive and hands-on the wheel is always required

2.3.2. Reg.79 amendment is the critical step towards self-steering systems

2.3.3. Three concerns arising from the Reg.79’s amendment

2.3.4. Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) Regulation for Lv3

2.3.5. The USA has opened up the road to HAVs with guidelines

2.3.6. State of AV testing in the United States up to end of 2021

2.3.7. Concerns over U.S policy on Automated Driving Systems

2.3.8. L3 automated driving legal in Germany from autumn’17

2.3.9. The impact of AD regulation on L3 deployment

2.3.10. Technical challenges for deployment affecting AD adoption

2.4. Liability in L3 and the role of Event Data Recorders for AD 2.5. Vehicle Cybersecurity becomes a priority for carmakers

2.5.1. OEM and regulatory activity heats up in major car markets

2.5.2. What regulatory/legal action is needed to secure Connected Cars?

3. OEM STRATEGIES & BUSINESS MODELS IN AUTOMATED DRIVING

3.1. Incremental vs skip approach to reach Highly-automated driving

3.2. Build your own Automated Driving platform vs collaboration

3.2.1. Consortiums for L3-5 platforms, AMoD and HD maps

3.2.2. Why ADAS Suppliers are well positioned to monetize ADAS growth

3.3. Digitalisation unlocks personalisation & new mobility services

3.4. Use cases and business models to commercialise L4/5

3.5. Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

4. FROM ASSISTED TO AUTONOMOUS: L2-L4 ROADMAP FROM LEADING OEMS

4.1. Overview of L2-L4 Driving & Parking roadmap by OEM at earliest implementation

4.2 .Automated Driving technology roadmap: ADAS feature & sensor set

4.3. Aggregate sales forecast by L2-D to L4-Driving features in EU, USA, China

4.3.1. Aggregate L2-D car & LV sales forecast in EU, USA & China

4.3.2. Learn which geographies will lead Level 3 deployment

4.3.3. Aggregate Level 3-Driving equipped car sales forecast

4.3.4. Aggregate sales of cars & LV with L4-Driving features

4.4. European AD forecast up to 2025: Driving vs Parking features

4.4.1. European AD roadmap for driving features: L2-D to L4-D

4.4.2. The impact of EuroNCAP’s 2025 roadmap

4.4.3. Market shares in Europe’s car sales by level of automation

4.4.4. Partial automation (L2-D) forecast in Europe

4.4.5. Conditional automation (L3-D) forecast in Europe

4.4.6. L4-Driving forecast in European car sales

4.4.7. European AD roadmap for parking features: L2-P to L4-P

4.4.8. Market shares of OEMs by Level of Automated Driving in Europe: L2-Driving, L3/4-D

4.5. USA Autonomous Driving Forecast for Driving features

4.5.1. USA LV Sales & Penetration by L2-D to L4-D

4.5.2. USA forecast of Light Vehicle sales for L2-Driving features

4.5.3. USA forecast of Light Vehicle sales with L3-Driving features

4.5.4. USA forecast of LV sales with L4-Driving features

4.6. China Automated Driving Forecast: L2-D to L4-D 4.7. Lidar forecast up to 2030 in passenger cars

5. CARMAKER ADAS & AUTOMATED DRIVING ROADMAP & OUTLOOK

5.1. Audi

5.1.1. Audi’s ADAS feature availability in model range & sensor set

5.1.2. Audi’s AD outlook: feature roadmap & model range by AD level

5.2. BAIC Motors

5.3. Bentley

5.4. BMW Group

5.5. BYD

5.6. CHANGAN

5.7. Daimler: Mercedes-Benz

5.8. FCA: Focus on Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Maserati & Jeep

5.9. Ford

5.10. Geely

5.11. General Motors: Cadillac and Chevy-Cruise

5.12. Great Wall

5.13. GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP (GAC)

5.14. Honda

5.15. Hyundai, KIA and Genesis:

5.16. Jaguar Land Rover

5.17. Porsche

5.18. PSA

5.19. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

5.19.1. Nissan & Infiniti

5.19.2. Renault

5.20. SAIC

5.21. Subaru

5.22. Tesla Motors

5.23. Toyota

5.24. Volvo

5.25. VW & VW Group

