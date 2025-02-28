Traffic Alert - Area of 820 Waterbury-Stowe Rd, Waterbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
820 Waterbury-Stowe Rd is closed at least down to one lane in the area of Shaw's due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
