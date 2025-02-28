The new TrueNAS H30 brings NVMe Performance to the Edge

TrueNAS H30: Your NVMe Storage Powerhouse

The TrueNAS H30 adds twice the performance of its H10 and H20 siblings in the H-Series product line

The H30 sets a new standard for adaptable, high-performance storage, giving businesses the flexibility to expand without compromising efficiency or budget.” — Brett Davis, Executive Vice President at TrueNAS

CAMPBELL, TN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueNAS, the global leader in open enterprise storage, has unveiled the TrueNAS H30 , a high-performance, adaptable storage solution designed for organizations of any size that demand speed, flexibility, and efficiency.The H30, the latest addition to the TrueNAS H-Series appliance lineup, combines NVMe and HDD support in each bay, 100GbE networking, dual-controller High Availability (HA), and FIPS 140-certified security in a low-power 2U form factor."As data demands surge and edge computing evolves, organizations need storage that balances speed, scalability, and security,” said Brett Davis, SVP, TrueNAS. “The H30 sets a new standard for adaptable, high-performance storage, giving businesses the flexibility to expand without compromising efficiency or budget."Powerful Performance and Future-Proof ScalabilityThe TrueNAS H30 adds twice the performance of its H10 and H20 siblings in the H-Series product line. The H30 is engineered to support demanding Edge workloads, offering:● Unified storage supports file, block, object, and Docker apps● 60TB NVMe SSDs scale up to a total capacity of 720TB in 2U● Expand up to 2.5 PB of HDD storage in 5U of rack space● 10-100GbE networking delivers storage bandwidth of 8-10GB/s● Tri-mode drive support enables NVMe SSDs and HDDs in the same bays● Dual-controller High Availability (HA) or Single Controller configurations● Optional TrueSecure with FIPS 140 and enterprise security compliance● Extremely low power consumption of less than 400WEach H-Series system is designed to scale efficiently, with options to expand up to 114 drive bays in a 6U footprint. The modular design allows seamless upgrades from H10 to H20 to H30 without data migration, ensuring investment protection.TrueNAS Software: Optimized for Performance and SecurityThe H30 ships with TrueNAS Enterprise 24.10.2 and is optimized for upcoming enhancements in TrueNAS Enterprise 25.04, which introduces:● Fast Deduplication for more efficient NVMe storage● 16Gb and 32Gb Fibre Channel for seamless SAN integration.● Support for LXC containers and VMs adds flexibility for virtualization and edgecomputingWith OpenZFS 2.3 as its foundation, the TrueNAS H30 ensures data integrity, efficient storage management, and enterprise reliability.Modernize Your StorageThe TrueNAS H-Series is available now with configurations starting at under $10,000, and a variety of customization options based on your performance and capacity needs. Enterprises looking for more performance can explore the TrueNAS F-Series, which now supports over 10 petabytes of NVMe with 4x100GbE performance. Enterprises looking for more capacity canexplore the TrueNAS M-Series, which supports up to 30PB of HDD storage.Organizations interested in exploring how to future-proof their infrastructure with the TrueNAS H30 can contact TrueNAS sales representatives for tailored recommendations.About TrueNASTrueNAS is the world’s most trusted open storage platform, relied on by millions of users and a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. Powered by the acclaimed OpenZFS file system, TrueNAS delivers scalable, unified storage with unmatched reliability and performance.TrueNAS Enterprise combines data center grade hardware and professional support to meet the demands of enterprise users, providing cost-effective, modern data storage solutions.Learn more at www.truenas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.