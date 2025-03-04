Engagement Bundle Brings Cost-Effective, Personalized Engagement Solutions to NorthStar Communities

The Engagement Bundle provides us with a customizable, easy-to-use solution that enhances our life enrichment programs while supporting our team in creating meaningful experiences.” — Robin R. Rinke, Chief Marketing Officer at NorthStar Senior Living

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engagement Bundle , a leading provider of customizable engagement solutions, has partnered with NorthStar Senior Living to deliver innovative, resident-centered programming to communities nationwide. This collaboration highlights the Engagement Bundle’s mission to enhance wellness and connection while simplifying life enrichment for senior living staff.The Engagement Bundle is a comprehensive, à la carte platform that offers top-tier virtual and interactive programming from trusted providers, supporting all six dimensions of wellness—physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, social, and occupational. With a single sign-on platform and an ever-growing content library, Northstar communities can now access diverse enrichment opportunities while enjoying 50% cost savings on all programs.“We are excited to collaborate with NorthStar Senior Living to bring their residents an even wider range of meaningful engagement opportunities,” said Mark Scher, CEO of Engagement Bundle. “Our platform makes it simple for staff to deliver high-quality, customized programs while ensuring residents experience enriching and impactful activities every day.”A tailored approach to senior engagement:Through this partnership, NorthStar Senior Living communities gain access to a flexible, à la carte platform that empowers them to choose programs tailored to their residents' needs—all while reducing costs. With seamless single sign-on access and an expanding content library, staff can easily implement a variety of enrichment programs without adding to their workload.The Engagement Bundle offers a diverse selection of content, including fitness and fall prevention, therapeutic music, multi-faith programming, cognitive games, virtual travel, educational lectures, documentaries, and multi-sensory dementia care. This wide-ranging content ensures residents can explore new interests, stay active, and remain socially connected.“At NorthStar Senior Living, we are dedicated to fostering vibrant, engaging environments where our residents can thrive,” said Robin R. Rinke, Chief Marketing Officer at NorthStar Senior Living. “The Engagement Bundle provides us with a customizable, easy-to-use solution that enhances our life enrichment programs while supporting our team in creating meaningful experiences.”With this partnership, Engagement Bundle is helping NorthStar Senior Living communities deliver exceptional life enrichment programming that fosters connection, engagement, and overall well-being—while simplifying the process for staff.For more information about Engagement Bundle, visit https://engagementbundle.com/ . To learn more about NorthStar Senior Living, visit https://www.northstarseniorliving.com/

