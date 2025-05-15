Engagement Bundle Adds Artfull Enrichment and Total Brain Health to Industry-Leading Wellness Platform

Engagement Bundle

Leading virtual life enrichment partner platform continues its expansion with the industry’s best content partners

As the largest provider of engagement and wellness content in the industry, we’re proud to be the go-to destination for communities looking to save time, reduce costs, and eliminate the complexity.” — Mark Scher, CEO of Engagement Bundle

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engagement Bundle , now the industry’s largest one-stop shop for engagement and wellness programming, announced today that it has added two new content partners to its expanding platform: Artfull Enrichment and Total Brain Health . With this addition, the Engagement Bundle continues to set the standard for cost-effective, easy-to-use, and deeply impactful enrichment content tailored to the needs of senior living communities.Artfull Enrichment delivers evidence-based, inclusive art programming that fosters creative expression and connection for older adults. Their ready-to-use experiences bring joy, purpose, and engagement to residents at every level of ability.Total Brain Health offers science-backed cognitive wellness tools designed to support memory, attention, and mental resilience. Their individual and group programs are trusted by professionals to improve focus, mental fitness, and social connection."These new partners are a perfect fit for our mission: to make engagement simple, affordable, and meaningful,” said Mark Scher, CEO of Engagement Bundle. “As the largest provider of engagement and wellness content in the industry, we’re proud to be the go-to destination for communities looking to save time, reduce costs, and eliminate the complexity of finding and implementing quality engagement programming.”With a single platform, communities can now choose from ten best-in-class content providers across categories like fitness, music, travel, faith, dementia care, education, art, and brain health, all curated for older adults and designed to be plug-and-play for staff.The Engagement Bundle is built to eliminate the barriers communities often face when trying to source, purchase, and implement enrichment content. From shopping and buying to onboarding and daily use, the platform streamlines every step, saving staff time and ensuring high resident engagement.By continuing to grow with high-impact partners like Artfull and Total Brain Health, the Engagement Bundle is redefining what it means to simplify and elevate engagement, without curating and managing multiple content providers.To learn more about the Engagement Bundle, visit https://engagementbundle.com Explore the newest partners:Artfull Enrichment – https://artfullenrichment.com Total Brain Health – https://totalbrainhealth.com About the Engagement BundleFounded in 2023, the Engagement Bundle is a virtual life enrichment platform, providing senior living communities clinically validated therapeutic and entertainment content designed and curated specifically for long-term care communities. Engagement Bundle offers customers a single sign-on platform and an à la carte content partner offering to gain access to the suite of award-winning content providers, including Spiro100, Coro Health, Discover Live, Stage Access, Curiosity U, Engaged Senior, Total Brain Health, Memory Lane TV, MemoryBio, and Artfull.

