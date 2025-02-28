Episode 201 - A New Healthcare Grant for Employers

A New healthcare grant designed to help employers develop or expand their earn and learn programs is open for applications! Kathy Leggett, title, sits across the table with Mission: Employable podcast host, Ben Oldach, to discuss the ins and outs of the grant. Who can apply? How much money is available? And how can earn and learn programs help employers grow their staff for years to come? Get answers to these and more along with information about applying to the new healthcare grant in this episode. Listen to Episode Watch the Episode Featured Guest: Kathy Leggett Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

