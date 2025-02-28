Episode 202 - Urban Farming Teaches Employability Skills

The YSS Rooftop Gardens program is producing thousands of heads of lettuce, but its' more important export is the employability skills young adults need to change their lives. Started in 2024, the garden employs several groups of at-risk youth to grow hydroponic romaine lettuce which is then sold at farmers markets and select Hy-Vee stores. Hear from program founder Samanthya Marlatt as she discusses how they use a combination of real world experience and classroom learning to teach these young adults about employability, and find out how they've already seen results after students graduate the program.

For more information on the program go to https://www.yss.org/rooftopgardens/

Featured Guest: Samanthya Marlatt, YSS Rooftop Garden Founder

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau



