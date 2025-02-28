Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,921 in the last 365 days.

Episode 203 – Ironworker Apprenticeship Builds More Than Just Buildings

Des Moines’ Ironworkers Union is hard at work across the metro building the structures that will eventually turn into the buildings where we live, work, and hang out.  However, they’re also using an apprenticeship program to build lifelong careers from the ground up.  Ironworkers local 67 Apprenticeship and Training Coordinator Ed Bleimehl drops by the podcast to talk about how his apprentices develop throughout the program, and how some of their experiences can help other industries that might just be starting an apprenticeship program of their own.  

Listen to Episode 

Watch the Episode 

Featured Guest:  Ironworkers local 67 Apprenticeship and Training Coordinator Ed Bleimehl 

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Episode 203 – Ironworker Apprenticeship Builds More Than Just Buildings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more