Episode 203 – Ironworker Apprenticeship Builds More Than Just Buildings

Des Moines’ Ironworkers Union is hard at work across the metro building the structures that will eventually turn into the buildings where we live, work, and hang out. However, they’re also using an apprenticeship program to build lifelong careers from the ground up. Ironworkers local 67 Apprenticeship and Training Coordinator Ed Bleimehl drops by the podcast to talk about how his apprentices develop throughout the program, and how some of their experiences can help other industries that might just be starting an apprenticeship program of their own. Listen to Episode Watch the Episode Featured Guest: Ironworkers local 67 Apprenticeship and Training Coordinator Ed Bleimehl Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

