Safe Surfin' Foundation, Skyll Share AI Based Online Safety Curriculum at MMIP Summit

Eddie Worth, Safe Surfin' Foundation Speaks at MMIP Summit

Founders Hope to Empower Vulnerable Communities Through Innovative Digital Safety Education

Peer to Peer education is how to reach our youth; our kids may not listen to their parents, but they listen to each other...” — Eddie Worth, Safe Surfin' Foundation President

FLOYD, VA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eddie Worth, Executive Director and President of the Safe Surfin' Foundation, delivered a compelling address at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Summit, emphasizing the critical importance of internet safety for youth, especially those in vulnerable communities. The summit, which gathered leaders and advocates from across the country, focused on addressing the alarming statistics surrounding missing and murdered Indigenous youth and the unique challenges they face in today's digital landscape.With increasing reports of online predation and exploitation, Worth introduced a pioneeringcurriculum designed in partnership with Skyll, aimed specifically at educating young people about safe internet practices and empowering them to navigate the digital world securely. Drawing on the foundation's extensive experience in internet safety education, the new curriculum offers essential tools and resources tailored for vulnerable populations, integrating socially relevant content and insights."Our youth are our future, and we must equip them with the knowledge and skills to protect themselves online," Worth stated. "The alarming realities highlighted at this summit remind us that the voices of Indigenous youth must be amplified, and they need to be trained to recognize and avoid potential dangers in the virtual realm."The curriculum developed by Skyll focuses on key topics such as recognizing online risks, understanding privacy settings, managing digital footprints, and reporting inappropriate behavior. This comprehensive program is slated for implementation in schools and community centers, ensuring that youth are educated in a safe and supportive environment.In alignment with the goals of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Summit, Worth urged attendees to continue advocating for greater awareness and resources dedicated to protecting Indigenous youth both online and offline, and asked leaders to invite Safe Surfin' Foundation into their community conversations. He noted, "By working together, we can build a safer future for our children and ensure their voices are heard in every circle."The Safe Surfin' Foundation remains committed to its mission of promoting internet safety for youth, and this new curriculum is a significant step forward in addressing the pressing needs of Indigenous communities across the country. Further details about the curriculum and its rollout will be available on the Safe Surfin' Foundation's website: www.safesurfin.org About Safe Surfin' Foundation ( http://www.safesurfin.org ) - The Safe Surfin' Foundation is a nonprofit organization created by law enforcement professionals in 1998. The Foundation is dedicated to promoting safety and awareness for children and families in the online environment.About Skyll ( http://skyll.co ) - Skyll is dedicated to protecting children and families through innovative safety tools and educational solutions. Through relentless innovation, collaboration, and a focus on education, Skyll has grown into a movement that blends technology with purpose.ContactBeth Worth; Public Relationsmarketing@safesurfin.org

