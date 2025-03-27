Partnering for Protection: Safe Surfin' Foundation & Governor Seek to Enhance Internet Safety Education in Virginia

About

Safe Surﬁn' Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonproﬁt organization that has been educating and equipping both parents and children on Internet safety for over 25 years. While we have made some great strides, we still have much to accomplish. We are embarking on a crucial educational program aimed at educating kids on the pivotal subject of artificial intelligence (AI). Your support is critical. Our reach is controlled by our funding and resources. From cyberbullying to online predators, we must help teach kids about the many dangers that lurk online. Join in our mission. Help us reach more children and save more lives! We want to see technology be used to brighten the lives of others rather than be an instrument of harm. Our goal is to get you involved. Be part of the solution! Support our continuous efforts in today’s world of ever-changing technology.

