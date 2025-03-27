Partnering for Protection: Safe Surfin' Foundation & Governor Seek to Enhance Internet Safety Education in Virginia
Pictured from left to right: Delegate Wendell Walker, Governor Glenn Youngkin, Sheriff Mike Brown (Ret.) and Eddie Worth.
Skyll Logo
Safe Surfin' Foundation Leadership Meets with Virginia Legislators to Discuss Internet Education to Combat Cyberbullying, Online Abuse and Sextortion
During the discussion, Safe Surfin’ Foundation leadership presented the upcoming launch of their peer-to-peer AI program in West Virginia, highlighting its potential to revolutionize safety protocols in schools and communities. The program aims to provide immediate and efficient assistance in emergency situations, leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower students and law enforcement alike.
Governor Youngkin expressed his strong support for the initiative and pledged to facilitate an in-person meeting between Safe Surfin’ Foundation leadership and Virginia’s Superintendent of Schools. This meeting will serve as a platform to explore the potential rollout of the AI program across all schools in Virginia, ensuring that students and staff are equipped with the necessary tools to respond effectively in emergencies.
“This meeting is a significant step forward in enhancing our approach to safety in schools,” said Sheriff Brown. “The Deputy program has the potential to make a lasting impact, and we are grateful for legislative support in bringing this initiative to the forefront.”
The Safe Surfin' Foundation is a nonprofit organization created by law enforcement professionals in 1998. The Foundation is dedicated to promoting safety and awareness for children and families in the online environment. Through education, advocacy, and community partnerships, the foundation seeks to empower youth to navigate the internet safely while helping to protect them from online dangers.
During the meeting, Safe Surfin’ Foundation leadership acknowledged Delegate Walker for his advocacy by presenting him with a letter of recognition, thanking him for his continued support of their mission and overall vision to implement internet safety education in Virginia schools.
Eddie Worth added, "We are grateful to have their support and the opportunity to collaborate with state leaders to ensure that our children have access to the same safety measures already underway in West Virginia. Together, we can make Virginia schools a safer place for everyone."
The Safe Surfin' Foundation, in partnership with local law enforcement, remains committed to promoting online safety and empowering students to be proactive in emergency situations. The upcoming meeting with the Superintendent of Schools is anticipated with optimism as the foundation seeks to expand this vital program across Virginia.
For additional information about these innovative educational tools and the Safe Surfin' Foundation, please visit www.safesurfin.org.
About Safe Surfin' Foundation
The Safe Surfin' Foundation is a nonprofit organization created by law enforcement professionals in 1998. The Foundation is dedicated to promoting safety and awareness for children and families in the online environment. Through education, advocacy, and community partnerships, the foundation seeks to empower youth to navigate the internet safely while helping to protect them from online dangers.
About Skyll
Skyll is dedicated to protecting children and families through innovative safety tools and educational solutions. Born out of a deep commitment to online safety after a personal loss, founders recognized the urgent need for tools that empower families and protect children in the digital age. Through relentless innovation, collaboration, and a focus on education, Skyll has grown into a movement that blends technology with purpose.
Eddie Worth, Executive Director/President
Safe Surfin' Foundation
+1 540-885-7432
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.