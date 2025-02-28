Auto2x launches new webinar series to support Strategy and Innovation: Opportunities in AI, Autonomy & Trend Scouting

As AI transforms value chains, Auto2x unveils its Q1 2025 Webinar Series to support CXOs and innovators on their strategic planning by 2035

Join us to decode emerging trends in AI and Autonomous Driving and turn data chaos into informed decisions.” — Georgios Stathousis

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto2x is launching a new webinar series to shed light into big opportunities by 2035 in Automotive, AI and Energy.

The webinar series focuses on the digital disruption from exponential technologies like AI and the outlook for promising markets, especially Autonomous Vehicles.

Between March and April 2025, Auto2x will host 3 webinars helping CXOs, CSOs, business owners and innovators make informed decisions about their strategy and business models.

Webinar 1: The AI Opportunity Radar: How to use AI to Decarbonize & Digitalise Value Chains.

There is a huge wave of AI technologies coming to industry to solve technological challenges and enable new business models in sustainability and digitalization. AI-driven circular economy models transforming EV battery recycling.

AI-Defined Vehicles are on the rise: AI-defined vehicles represent a transformative shift in automotive technology from supervised machine learning to self-learning AI taking central role. An AI-defined vehicle is distinguished by its reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) as a central component in driving operations, vehicle management, and user interactions.

This webinar focuses on the impact of AI on design, manufacturing, supply chain, electric vehicles, autonomous driving and circularity.

Webinar 2: Roadmap to Autonomous Vehicles: The Level 3-4 Commercialization Race.

The race to commercialize un-supervised autonomous vehicles is heating up in 2025 as more automakers roll out Level 3 systems capable of "eyes-off the road". But these systems have different capabilities (Operational Design Domain), while pricing packages vary and regional availability is still largely undefined.

Join this webinar to learn about different commercialization strategies: e.g. Tesla vs. BMW vs. NIO; Benchmark players based on their technological capabilities: and identify new opportunities in autonomous driving from our Live Score.

3) Real-Time Opportunity Scoring For Strategy & Innovation: How to Turn Noise To Decisions.

In today’s hyper-connected world, how fast we turn data and information to actions and decisions is essential for staying competitive. Yet, with an overwhelming volume of data, valuable information often gets lost in the noise, leading to missed opportunities for CXOs, business owners, strategy and innovation teams.

Join this webinar to learn how to turn noise into signals to support your decisions to build new products, innovate, invest and partner.

For more information visit auto2xtech.com.

