TrueNAS Named “Data Storage Company of the Year 2025” by CIOReview

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueNAS has been named “Data Storage Company of the Year 2025” by CIOReview . The award recognizes the growing shift toward open, transparent, and predictable enterprise storage platforms that give organizations full control of their data strategy.“This award validates the direction our customers have pushed the industry toward. Control of your data is no longer optional. It is fundamental,” said Mike Lauth, CEO of TrueNAS. “Organizations choose TrueNAS because they want transparency, predictable performance, and a platform they can trust long-term.”CIOReview selected TrueNAS based on measurable customer outcomes across performance, reliability, and operational efficiency. With more than 40 percent annual growth since 2021, TrueNAS has become a trusted enterprise storage foundation for AI workloads, virtualization, backup, media pipelines, research computing, and unstructured data environments across sectors worldwide. This recognition is also reinforced by the TrueNAS data platform’s stellar reputation on Gartner Peer Insights, where TrueNAS holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating across more than 275 enterprise reviews and highlights consistent satisfaction in real-world deployments.Unlike traditional closed-box storage systems, TrueNAS provides full visibility through an open enterprise architecture that eliminates black boxes, forced upgrades, and lock-in. This approach allows IT teams to troubleshoot faster, plan costs with confidence, and maintain complete control over how and where their data lives. With the world’s largest storage installed base, millions of global TrueNAS deployments surface issues early, strengthening reliability for organizations that depend on consistent performance.TrueNAS delivers predictable behavior from terabytes to multi-petabyte scale across a singular data platform, helping customers support demanding workloads without re-architecting infrastructure. Stable pricing models support long-term planning, while expert enterprise support ensures continuity for mission-critical operations.Enterprises also benefit from a unified platform that consolidates block, file, and object storage under one architecture. By reducing silos and replacing multiple point solutions, TrueNAS helps organizations streamline operations, simplify onboarding, and accelerate digital transformation efforts across both edge and core environments. Additionally, TrueNAS is designed to interoperate in existing heterogeneous storage environments and work alongside other storage products. This simplifies adoption without requiring the typical disruptive “rip-and-replace” methods recommended by other vendors.As cybersecurity threats rise, IT teams continue to prioritize resilience and operational continuity. TrueNAS provides peace of mind through built-in data protection technologies powered by OpenZFS, including end-to-end checksums, snapshots, immutability, and continuous data verification. These capabilities strengthen ransomware resilience and support fast, reliable recovery.Customers across industries continue to validate the platform’s impact in real-world environments.“My experience with the TrueNAS team and product has been nothing short of fantastic. They are highly knowledgeable, responsive, and easy to work with during both pre-sales and post-sales engagement.” -Gartner Peer Insights Review, Account Executive (Company Size: 50M+ USD)“They go beyond the typical vendor relationship by deep diving into your workflow to ensure they provide the best products for your needs. Both their sales and engineering teams demonstrate an unparalleled level of care and commitment that I haven't experienced with any other vendor.”-Gartner Peer Insights Review, CTO (Company Size 50M+ USD)“Price/performance is superior to competitors resulting in excellent ROI. ZFS's data integrity and maturity is unmatched. Most advanced features on other storage platforms were borrowed from ZFS. No vendor lock-in.” -Gartner Peer Insights Review, Systems Administrator IIBeing named “Data Storage Company of the Year 2025” reflects a broader market trend: organizations want control, transparency, reliability, and dependable performance from their storage systems. TrueNAS remains committed to advancing open enterprise architectures and delivering peace of mind through customer-driven innovation.“We’re honored by this recognition and grateful to the customers, partners, and community members who continue to shape the evolution of TrueNAS,” Lauth added.About TrueNASTrueNAS is the open enterprise storage platform trusted by organizations that demand control, versatility, and peace of mind. Built on OpenZFS and deployed millions of times worldwide, TrueNAS provides unified block, file, and object storage with predictable performance from 20TB to 40PB and beyond. TrueNAS empowers organizations to eliminate lock-in, future-proof their infrastructure, and protect their most critical data with confidence. Learn more at truenas.com.

