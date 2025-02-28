Practical Data Science in Financial Supervision, an ADBI – Cambridge Alternative Finance Collaboration Network Asia Pacific Course

Registration Form Click to register

Summary

The pace and scale of technological development presents significant opportunities and challenges for financial regulators, particularly in emerging economies. Digital transformation is driving increased competition and collaboration among traditional entities and emerging players, rewiring the regulatory architecture, introducing new business models, and producing profound shifts in market dynamics.

For many officials in government agencies and financial authorities, crafting effective regulatory frameworks, deploying innovative policy tools, and integrating digital tools within the policymaking process in a context of rapid and widespread technological change poses significant challenges. Regulators in developing countries, particularly within the ministries of finance, financial authorities, and macroeconomic regulators, often lack the economic resources, updated skill-sets, and personnel capacity to generate agile, adaptive, and resilient regulation and supervision to unlock opportunities and manage risks in this new environment.

To contribute to bridging this knowledge gap, the ADBI, Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) and Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education Limited (JBSEEL) have designed this six-week online course on Practical Data Science in Financial Supervision.

The course will equip participants to drive the strategic agenda, application, and responsible use of data science in addressing real-world supervisory challenges. Tapping into data resources presents immense opportunities for improving the effectiveness of policy tools, streamlining organizational processes, and bolstering monitoring and compliance with financial regulations. The ADBI invites applications from government policymakers, regulators, and financial authority officials from developing member countries of the ADB.

Objectives

Participants who complete the course will:

Develop practical, hands-on familiarity with data science: encompassing advanced analytics, data strategy, and management roles that enable application opportunities in the broader financial supervision context.

encompassing advanced analytics, data strategy, and management roles that enable application opportunities in the broader financial supervision context. Gain proficiency in utilizing advanced analytics and machine learning techniques: to extract meaningful intelligence from raw data, enabling data-driven strategic decisions.

to extract meaningful intelligence from raw data, enabling data-driven strategic decisions. Enhance technical data science skills and communication capacities: with relevant programming languages, data collection, treatment and analysis, and statistical modeling, and the ability to effectively communicate complex data-driven insights to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

with relevant programming languages, data collection, treatment and analysis, and statistical modeling, and the ability to effectively communicate complex data-driven insights to technical and non-technical stakeholders. Deepen understanding of data governance and ethics: to ensure responsible handling of sensitive data, application of good practices, and regulatory compliance.

Target Participants

The course participants will consist of up to 35 government policymakers, regulators, and financial authority officials from developing member countries (DMCs) of the Asian Development Bank. The selection criteria focus on government officials drawn from national ministries of finance, financial authorities, central bankers and macro-economic regulators.

