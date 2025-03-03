ACUE names Andrew Hermalyn as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

New CEO of ACUE Andrew Hermalyn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACUE (The Association of College and University Educators), the leading provider of faculty development programs designed to improve teaching and learning effectiveness, announced that Andrew Hermalyn has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer. Hermalyn brings to ACUE nearly 20 years of experience within higher education, a commitment to innovation, and wide-ranging expertise creating long-lasting partner relationships. Hermalyn has a proven track record for scaling solutions, and a capacity for building high-performing teams that achieve impactful results. Hermalyn has been an ACUE board member since August 2024.In addition to his role at ACUE, Andrew will serve as Operating Partner of Leeds Equity Partners, the New York-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in the Knowledge Industries."Andrew’s deep experience and understanding of the higher education landscape and the importance of driving great learning, combined with his great leadership skills, make him the ideal choice to lead ACUE," said Jeffrey T. Leeds, co-founder of ACUE and managing partner of Leeds Equity Partners. "Like everyone at ACUE, he understands the value of high-quality teaching and its enormous positive impact on student learning and lives. He brings to our enterprise great experience and a forward-thinking vision for collaboration that will be instrumental in advancing ACUE's mission of empowering educators to drive student success."Hermalyn spent 17 years with 2U, having joined the company at its inception. He was instrumental in transforming it from a start-up into one of the world’s leading online education companies. At 2U, Andrew held several executive positions, primarily focused on growing and nurturing the company’s relationships with its global network of university and corporate partners. He most recently served as president of the degree program segment.“I am excited to be part of ACUE and grateful for the opportunity to help steward this mission-driven company, alongside the team and its partners,” said Hermalyn. “ACUE’s dedication to teaching excellence, its unwavering commitment to quality, and the meaningful difference it makes for educators and students is both singular and important. I am energized to help drive growth, expand our influence, and enhance ACUE’s impact—all while staying true to our mission of empowering faculty and transforming student success.”Hermalyn graduated from Lehigh University and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Mantra Health and the Dean's Advisory Council for Lehigh University’s College of Education.ACUE is known for its rigorous, evidence-based faculty development programs that have improved teaching effectiveness and student outcomes across hundreds of institutions. From its work championing effective online teaching practices to its focus on pedagogy and student engagement, ACUE has established itself as a trusted partner for colleges and universities seeking to enhance the quality of instruction.About ACUEThe Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) is dedicated to ensuring student success through quality instruction. ACUE delivers the highest-quality courses, pathways, and certifications, with quick-to-implement practices that make a huge impact on student success. Instructors certified in ACUE’s Effective Teaching Practice Framework are proven to boost persistence and completion for students, improve faculty confidence and engagement, and help institutions meet their strategic goals. ACUE offers online courses that are delivered through institutional partnerships or via open enrollment and is higher education’s only provider of nationally recognized teaching certifications.

