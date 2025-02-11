ACUE Unveils New Courses to Strengthen Teaching and Enhance Student Success

ACUE drives innovation to empower educators and propel student success in an ever-changing higher education landscape.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demands of higher education continue to evolve, ACUE remains at the forefront of innovation, equipping educators with the tools to meet today’s challenges head-on. With its latest offerings, ACUE reaffirms its commitment to transforming teaching and fostering student success in dynamic classrooms that boost student retention and lower DFW rates.ACUE’s new Effective Teaching 101: Starting the Semester Strong course presents a golden opportunity for educators to lay a solid foundation for success. This course, tailored for instructors at any career stage (even graduate teaching assistants), offers a powerful set of evidence-based teaching practices that actively engage students from day one of the semester. By replacing traditional syllabus reviews with interactive activities and fostering connections between course content and students’ lives, educators can create vibrant learning experiences that resonate with students. This course not only sets the stage for a successful and inspiring semester but also promotes a sense of community, thereby enhancing the overall learning experience.ACUE, in addition to helping educators start every semester strong, introduces three new 1-2 hour, self-paced Quick Study courses through its Learning Lab.Preparing Students for Experiential Learning: Unlock the power of experiential learning, a practical approach that bridges the gap between theory and practice. It prepares students to tackle real-world challenges confidently.Integrating Open Educational Resources (OER): Learn how to successfully locate, evaluate, and integrate OER into your course. This process enhances quality and accessibility, providing a more engaging, cost-effective learning experience for students.Embedding Career Guidance into Your Course: Learn how to engage in initial career conversations with students, encourage them to seek support from the campus career center—a valuable resource for exploring and preparing for their future careers—and help them understand the opportunities available to them after graduation.These innovative offerings are designed to address the pressing challenges faced in today’s classrooms while respecting educators’ time constraints. The practicality of these courses ensures that educators can seamlessly integrate the learnings into their teaching right away, making the investment of their time worthwhile.These new courses build on the foundation of the ACUE Learning Lab’s eight existing courses—which tackle key topics such as AI in education, media literacy, and fostering constructive conversations—and continue ACUE’s mission to provide timely, practical resources for educators.“These new courses reflect our dedication to supporting educators as they navigate the complexities of modern teaching,” said Penny MacCormack, Chief Academic Officer of ACUE. “Whether creating engaging first-day experiences or tackling critical issues like career readiness, ACUE is here to empower educators to make meaningful and lasting impacts in their classrooms.”By equipping instructors with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance student retention, improve academic performance, and promote a growth mindset, ACUE is driving meaningful change in education. These targeted efforts empower educators to establish a supportive and effective learning environment where students can thrive both academically and personally, fostering reassurance and confidence. By focusing on measurable outcomes, ACUE ensures that institutions prioritize their learners' success, cultivating a foundation for lifelong achievement and institutional excellence.For more information about ACUE’s innovative offerings, visit www.acue.org About ACUEThe Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) is dedicated to ensuring student success through quality instruction. ACUE delivers the highest-quality courses, pathways, and certifications with quick-to-implement practices that make a huge impact on student success. Instructors certified in ACUE’s Effective Teaching Practice Framework are proven to boost persistence and completion for students, improve faculty confidence and engagement, and help institutions meet their strategic goals. ACUE offers online courses that are delivered through institutional partnerships or via open enrollment and are higher education’s only provider of nationally recognized teaching certifications.

