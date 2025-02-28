OSCE helps Kyrgyz law enforcement develop strategic approaches to training on cybercrime and electronic evidence

The OSCE Transnational Threats Department held a national workshop for 15 senior representatives of Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies in Bishkek on 27 and 28 February. The event aimed at building the agencies’ capacities to provide systematic and sustainable professional training and development on investigating cybercrimes and other crimes involving electronic evidence.

“The complex nature of digital technologies and electronic evidence makes it impossible for all law enforcement practitioners to be experts in this field. For professional training and development to be effective, it is thus essential to first define what types of competencies are necessary for each law enforcement role. Training and educational programmes then need to be adjusted to these requirements,” said Konstantin Bedarev, Head of the Politico-Military Department of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, during his opening remarks.

The participants from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Office of the Prosecutor General, State Committee for National Security and their respective educational institutions discussed the development of two strategic documents in this regard: a competency framework and a training strategy. The competency framework defines skill sets and skill levels for different law enforcement roles involved in the investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes and other crimes involving electronic evidence. The training strategy then outlines a plan for the development and provision of professional training to build the necessary competencies amongst law enforcement practitioners.

“Today, nearly all crimes include some sort of electronic evidence. Developing adequate skills and competencies in this area among law enforcement and judiciary actors is necessary for effective and efficient criminal investigations and prosecutions in every country,” emphasized Ion Gaina, a digital forensic expert from Moldova and keynote speaker at the event.

The workshop followed the regional event on this topic held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 5-6 December 2024 and was implemented under the second phase of the OSCE’s regional capacity-building project on combating cybercrime in Central Asia, launched in September 2024 and funded by Germany and the United States of America.