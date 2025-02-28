SleepVibe Can Help Address Poor Sleep Quality

Utilizing cutting-edge Binaural Beats technology, SleepVibe enhances deep sleep without needing headphones or audible sound, making it a unique addition to the wellness industry.

March is National Sleep Awareness Month

SleepVibe sleep aid is one of the most exciting technologies I have encountered in my years as a sleep researcher.” — Dr. Poppy Gardiner

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SleepVibe™ Inc., a producer of innovative sleep-support technology, recognizes that Daylight Savings Time (DST) can degrade sleep quality for many people. The National Sleep Awareness Foundation has designated the week of daylight savings as a perfect time to recognize the importance of sleep and how daylight savings time may accentuate sleep issues for many.The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has said, “During daylight saving time, we tend to go to bed and fall asleep later, resulting in sleep loss. Spring and fall time changes can also disrupt our sleep schedule and harm the quality of our sleep. The DST changes can be especially problematic for any populations that already experience chronic insufficient sleep or other sleep difficulties. Populations at the most significant risk include night shift workers, who often struggle to sleep well during daytime hours.”Newer innovations, such as SleepVibe, are designed to alleviate those problems. The compact electronic aid is placed near the user’s pillow as a ‘set and forget’ solution that does not require the use of headphones and does not emit any audible noise or vibration.SleepVibe's sleep aid utilizes non-audible binaural beats and a proprietary magnetic field, similar to earth natural frequency, to help people fall asleep, fall back asleep, and wake feeling more rested over time.Dr. Poppy Gardiner, a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University (WSU) in Spokane said, “The SleepVibe sleep aid is one of the most exciting technologies I have encountered in my years as a sleep researcher. Customers have reported great experiences with SleepVibe, reporting that the sleep aid works well with existing CPAP treatment, use of supplements, etc."“Those who have been using SleepVibe for a year or more report that sleep disturbances typically resurface within three days of turning the device off. This serves as a powerful testament to the positive impact SleepVibe has on those struggling with poor sleep quality. We’re excited to continue our research into SleepVibe and hope to enhance sleep and overall well-being for more and more people as we move forward,” added Dr. Gardiner.As summarized by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), clinical trials show a link between sleep quality and the prevalence of both mental health and physical health conditions. Improving your sleep quality can support your body’s ability to fight germs and sickness and decrease your risk of health problems, including heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, and stroke. On the other hand, poor sleep quality can cause problems with learning, focusing, and reacting. Without good-quality sleep, you may have difficulty making decisions, solving problems, remembering things, managing emotions and behavior, and coping with change. You may take longer to finish tasks, have a slower reaction time, and make more mistakes.“Sleep is a necessity,” states James Marsh, creator of SleepVibe and founder and CEO of SleepVibe, Inc. “The impact of lack of sleep can take a toll on everything, including your health and relationships. That is why many people are investing in their sleep more than ever before to curb the long-term negative effects of sleep deficits and disruptions."About SleepVibe, Inc.SleepVibe, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing sleep quality through innovative technology. By creating effective, user-friendly solutions, we aim to improve the health and wellness of our customers one restful night at a time. Made in the USA. For more information, follow this link to https://thesleepvibe.com/pages/landing-page

