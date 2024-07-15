LPS Industries Adopts LED Lights for 1,100 Fixtures
Better Lights, More Light Diffusion PSEG Energy Conservation Program Provides Financial Benefit
“The switch to LED lighting was an appealing proposition from the beginning. The change to LED lighting eliminates the need for fluorescent recycling.”MOONACHIE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPS Industries, Moonachie NJ, (www.lpsind.com), a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, has replaced 1,100 fluorescent and incandescent light fixtures with LED lights at its facility in Moonachie, New Jersey.
The project took two months and required the contractor to work 16-hour days. During that time, day-to-day operations at the manufacturing plant and corporate offices continued normally. Employees now work with better and more diffuse light. Studies have shown that LED lights can improve employee moods, boost work efficiency and enhance work performance
The Societal Benefits Program from PSEG, the local utility, helped hold down costs to LPS Industries. The program allows utility customers to “bank credits” for energy conservation projects and is a surcharge appearing on the monthly bill. By lowering the up-front expenses, the utility is providing incentives for upgrading a customer's electrical infrastructure.
Paul Harencak, Vice-President of LPS Industries, stated, “LPS Industries' switch to LED lighting will make our employees happier and safer. It will allow them to function at a higher level than before, and that will benefit them, the company, and our customers. There is no downside to happier and more productive workers. PSEG made our lighting change much more attractive financially with its Societal Benefits Program.”
Madeleine Robinson, CEO of LPS Industries, commented, “The switch to LED lighting was an appealing proposition from the beginning. The change to LED lighting eliminates the need for fluorescent recycling. The LED lights are warrantied for 10 years thereby reducing the need to continually buy and replace fluorescent bulbs. And there is much less energy consumption with LED lighting.”
She added, “We are constantly looking for ways to improve our performance. Changing the lighting in our facility may not appear to be directly tied to a more efficient and effective operation, but business leaders need to stay aware of these tangential changes that can have an impact.”
About LPS Industries
LPS Industries LLC, a woman-owned family business, is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified flexible packaging manufacturer and converter with a distinguished history of providing creative solutions for its customers for over 60 years. With cost-effective products in flexible packaging, hazardous material packaging, shipping envelopes and supplies, and industrial bags and envelopes, LPS Industries can meet the needs of most any packaging requirement. LPS Industries is a diversified manufacturer and leader in the flexible packaging industry, providing packaging solutions to many market segments such as medical, food, transportation, electronics and agriculture. For more information, visit our website at www.lpsind.com
