JUSTLIVING COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF WYNDEMERE SENIOR LIVING IN WHEATON, IL
Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what it means to serve older adults. This is a new chapter for our organization, but our commitment to resident-focused care remains unchanged.”CHICAGO, MA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feb. 28, 2025, -- JustLiving Communities (JustLiving.com) announced today that it welcomed a second community into its family with the acquisition of Wyndemere in Wheaton, IL. Wyndemere was previously owned in a joint venture of LCS, a nationally recognized owner and operator of senior living properties, and a private equity partner. LCS will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of Wyndemere through a management contact with JustLiving.
— Larry Bradshaw, JustLiving’s Board Chair
The Vision Behind the Partnership
Through this acquisition, JustLiving aims to build on Wyndemere’s strong foundation, incorporating its core values of hospitality, respect, and teamwork into JustLiving’s broader mission of social awareness, workforce equity, and environmental stewardship. “Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what it means to serve older adults,” added Larry Bradshaw, JustLiving’s Board Chair. “This is a new chapter for our organization, but our commitment to resident-focused care remains unchanged.”
Looking Ahead
As part of JustLiving’s ongoing growth strategy, the organization will continue to explore opportunities to expand its reach, ensuring that older adults across the country have access to communities that prioritize innovation, inclusivity, and peace of mind.
About Wyndemere
Located in Wheaton, Illinois, Wyndemere is a life plan community offering a full continuum of residential options and services. With a focus on health, wellness, and an active lifestyle, Wyndemere is proud to provide residents with true peace of mind and a vibrant community experience. Since its founding in 1993, Wyndemere has set the standard for senior living in the Wheaton area, offering a close-knit community “feel” paired with best-in-class amenities and a robust continuum of care. Wyndemere has a longstanding commitment to health, wellness, and innovation in aging services.
“Wyndemere is more than just a community—it’s a family where residents support and inspire one another to live their best lives,” said Aimee Musial, Executive Director of Wyndemere. “We are excited to join the JustLiving family and further enhance the exceptional lifestyle we provide.”
About JustLiving Communities
JustLiving Communities (JustLiving), is pleased to announce its rebranding and name change from New England Life Plan Communities, effective immediately. The new name underscores the organization’s mission-driven focus on promoting transparency, inclusivity, and community integration while delivering exceptional services to older adults. “Rebranding as JustLiving Communities reflects our unwavering dedication to creating vibrant, choice-driven communities where residents can thrive,” said Secretary, Philippe Saad. “Though the first community we acquired is located in New England, there is no geographical limit to where our communities may be located and, as such, removing New England from our name was a logical next step in our evolution.”
JustLiving is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to delivering exceptional services to older adults through innovative, community-focused living options. With a mission to promote transparency, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship, JustLiving partners with industry leaders to ensure the highest standards of care and support for residents. In addition to Wyndemere, JustLiving owns and operates the Commons in Lincoln, MA a full-service life plan community that it acquired in 2021.
Robert J Yagmin
PSPR
+1 913-908-0028
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.