Upcoming and Recent Speaking Engagements

Several events in the coming weeks will allow me to highlight CBO’s projections in The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2025 to 2035, as well as the agency’s ongoing work.

On Monday, March 3, I will summarize the budget and economic outlook at an annual conference hosted by the National Association for Business Economics. On Wednesday, March 5, I will participate in a panel on the state of the U.S. budget and the economy at the Milken Institute’s 2025 Finance Forum.

The following week, on Monday morning, March 10, I will visit the Hoover Institution at Stanford University to discuss CBO’s latest budget projections.

Budgetary issues were also the focus of remarks I delivered during a webcast for Market News International (MNI) on Monday, February 24. I discussed and answered questions about the long-term U.S. fiscal situation and other topics.

Phillip L. Swagel is CBO’s Director.