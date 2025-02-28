Sunrise Fifth Graders Visit Supreme Court

Sunrise Elementary of Bismarck, led by Mrs. Jennifer Erp, brought their fifth grade classes to the state capitol on Thursday, February 27th. During their visit to the Supreme Court, Justice Douglas Bahr met with the group of roughly 90 students and chaperones. Justice Bahr discussed the role and work of the judiciary, particularly from the perspective of a judge and justice, and took a number of questions from the engaged students. Students were interested in topics from how long trials last to sentencing to types of cases heard in court. Mrs. Erp brings the students yearly to the capital to learn about the branches of government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.