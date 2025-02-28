Submit Release
House State Affairs Committee Approves Attorney General Jackley’s Government Accountability Legislation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – All four Government Accountability bills, proposed by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, were approved Wednesday by the House State Affairs Committee,  including three by unanimous consent.

“This legislation protects taxpayer money and those state employees who report improper governmental conduct and crime,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate the Legislators’ support to strengthen government accountability and restore public trust in our state government.” 

The four bills are:

                              *** Senate Bill 60 which expands the access and investigatory authority of the State Auditor.

                              *** Senate Bill 61 which modifies the authority of the Board of Internal Controls.

                              *** Senate Bill 62 which establishes mandatory reporting requirements related to improper government conduct and crime, and to provide a penalty.

                              *** Senate Bill 63 which establishes protections for state employees who report improper governmental conduct and crime.

Senate Bills 60, 62, and 63 were passed unanimously and without changes. Senate Bill 61 was amended and then approved. All four bills now go to the House floor for future consideration. The four bills have already passed the Senate.

                                                            -30-

