Ambassador Enterprises Announces Jeff Albert as New Chief Executive Officer

Leadership Transition Brings Continuity and Shared Vision to Legacy-Minded Enterprise

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambassador Enterprises (AE), a legacy-minded enterprise investing for three returns (financial, cultural, and eternal), today announced the appointment of Jeff Albert as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding founder Daryle Doden.Albert, currently the CEO of SOLV Holdings , will lead AE following Doden’s announcement in August 2024 regarding his intention to step down after leading the company since its founding in 2006.“Jeff’s proven leadership and deep understanding of our values and vision make him the ideal person to lead Ambassador Enterprises into its next chapter,” said Daryle Doden. “His contributions to SOLV Holdings and the broader AE ecosystem have been invaluable. I am confident that under his guidance, AE will continue to thrive and expand its positive impact.”Albert brings extensive executive experience to the role. As CEO of SOLV Holdings since its inception in 2019, he has overseen its impressive growth into a $1 billion revenue organization by 2024, with more than 2,000 employees across multiple companies. Before SOLV, Albert served in leadership for organizations such as Wagner-Meinert, Harris Rebar, Ambassador Steel, and Lincoln Financial Group.Throughout his career, Albert has maintained strong ties to Northeast Indiana, where he has lived and worked, contributing to the local business community. He has been a critical part of Ambassador Enterprises for many years, serving as a Doden Legacy Trustee and as AE Holdings Board Chair.“I am honored to take on this new responsibility,” said Albert. “Ambassador Enterprises has built an extraordinary legacy under Daryle’s leadership, and I look forward to working with the talented team at AE to continue building on that foundation. Our commitment to creating positive financial, cultural, and eternal returns remains unwavering as we move forward.”The leadership search was conducted in partnership with CarterBaldwin Executive Search, which played a critical role in identifying outstanding candidates. Ultimately, AE selected from within its ecosystem, noting Albert’s relevant senior leadership experience and exceptional alignment with its values and vision. We extend our sincere gratitude to CarterBaldwin for their efforts and guidance in successfully completing this vital process.The SOLV Holdings Board will announce Albert’s successor at a later date.About Ambassador EnterprisesAmbassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded enterprise investing for three returns—financial, cultural, and eternal—engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for more than $2.2 billion in annualized revenue and 5,000 employees committed to cultivating a legacy rooted in people, partners, and performance.Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more.###

