Maine Surplus Property Sale for Educational Institutions: 50% Off of Furniture

Maine Surplus Property is currently having a 50%-off-furniture sale through March 14, 2025, for educational institutions and other qualifying organizations with a donee application on file.

Eligible donees can purchase items at Maine Surplus Property at 85 Leighton Road in Augusta Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During the sale period, furniture will be 50% off the sticker price.

Find more information in this Maine Surplus sale flyer.

Are you not yet an approved donee? Members of the general public may purchase Maine Surplus items during the Maine Surplus Property public sale on the second Friday of each month. If you missed the original Maine Department of Education (DOE) Newsroom article with details about the Maine Surplus Property Donee Program, you can read it here.

For more information, please visit Maine Surplus Property. You can also sign up here to receive automatic updates!