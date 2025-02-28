NFN8 Group Secures Agreement with TESS Energy Solutions to Cut Costs and Enhance Sustainability

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFN8 Group , a prominent player in the Bitcoin mining industry, has entered into an electricity deal with TESS Energy Solutions. This strategic partnership is set to significantly reduce NFN8 Group’s electricity costs while integrating energy efficiency and waste heat recovery solutions.

TESS Energy Solutions, known for its pioneering advancements in waste heat conversion technology, aims to enable NFN8 Group to optimize its power usage while reducing its carbon footprint. By leveraging TESS’s thermoelectric and heat recovery systems, NFN8 will be able to repurpose excess heat generated by its mining operations into usable electricity, enhancing efficiency and lessening the strain on the Texas power grid.

NFN8 Group will benefit from TESS’s innovative Novacab Thermal Battery, an energy storage solution that captures waste heat and converts it into electricity. The 1MW Novacab Thermal Battery cycles once or twice daily, generating between 3-6 MWhs of electricity per cycle. It provides a 40-year operational lifespan with an estimated lifetime production of 75,000+ MWhs and a significant carbon offset of over 60 million pounds per battery.

“This partnership marks a major milestone for NFN8 Group,” said Cory Rodriguez, COO of NFN8 Group. “By working with TESS Energy Solutions, we are driving down operational costs while simultaneously advancing our commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. This could mean we’re setting a new industry standard in energy-efficient Bitcoin mining.”

TESS Energy Solutions has a strong track record with successful deployments in Canada, including the Montreal Stock Exchange, and recent expansion into the U.S. TESS has demonstrated up to a 30% increase in energy efficiency for industrial operations.

NFN8 Group will also explore potential waste heat monetization opportunities through Thermal Banc, a marketplace that allows industries to sell their excess waste heat. This unique model transforms waste heat into a valuable commodity, enabling businesses to generate additional revenue streams while reducing their environmental impact.

For NFN8 Group, this collaboration means increasing its mining operation's cost-effectiveness and efficiency. By integrating TESS’s energy solutions, NFN8 Group expects to reduce overall electricity costs and potentially regenerate a portion of its energy, mitigating the environmental impact of large-scale Bitcoin mining. Additionally, the partnership aligns with NFN8 Group’s efforts to contribute to grid stability by minimizing energy draw during peak demand periods.

TESS Energy Solutions' waste heat recovery technology is expected to bring significant energy efficiency improvements to NFN8 Group’s operations. By utilizing advanced heat conversion and storage systems, this collaboration highlights the potential for optimizing power-intensive industries like Bitcoin mining through sustainable energy solutions.

As the Bitcoin mining industry continues to evolve, sustainability and efficiency remain critical factors in long-term success. NFN8 Group’s partnership with TESS Energy Solutions sets a precedent for how mining operations can operate more efficiently and responsibly, ultimately benefiting both the industry and the broader energy ecosystem.

About TESS Energy Solutions:

TESS Energy Solutions specializes in capturing and repurposing excess thermal energy from industrial processes, converting it into usable electricity to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. Utilizing patented Synthetic Phase Change Material (SPCM) technology, TESS systems can reduce overall power consumption and increase power generation output. Their solutions are applicable across various sectors, including manufacturing, data centers, and commercial buildings, effectively transforming waste heat into a valuable energy resource.

About NFN8 Group:

Founded in 2017, NFN8 Group has established itself as a prominent player in the bitcoin mining industry. Leveraging a unique sale/leaseback program, proprietary software, and extensive in-house equipment, the company offers accredited investors a fixed monthly cash flow. By combining industry expertise with innovative strategies, NFN8 Group continually reinvests in its mining infrastructure to drive long-term growth.

