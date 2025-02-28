ScImage Unveils “Meaningful AI” with PICOM365 Universal AI Connectivity Foundation

Empowering Healthcare Imaging with Seamless, Plug-and-Play AI Integration

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScImage, a pioneer in enterprise imaging, is enhancing its cloud PACS with the PICOM365 Universal AI Connectivity Foundation—a seamless, plug-and-play platform designed to help healthcare organizations integrate the AI solutions that truly meet their needs. As a trusted partner, ScImage remains committed to practical, customer-driven innovation that prioritizes patient care over monetization trends.

With its Meaningful AI approach, ScImage prioritizes clinical accuracy, workflow efficiency, and cost reduction over hype. PICOM365’s open, vendor-neutral architecture ensures that any AI solution can be effortlessly deployed, maximizing both choice and flexibility for providers.

“AI in healthcare isn’t about chasing trends—it’s about making a real impact,” said Sai Raya, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of ScImage. “With PICOM365’s Universal AI Connectivity Foundation, we’ve built a future-proof imaging platform that enables AI to serve healthcare—not the other way around.”

AI That Works — Seamlessly Integrated into Everyday Imaging Workflows

• AI in Reporting: Intelligent review catches discrepancies before they become problems.

• AI in User Workflow: Seamless prioritization and relevant priors integration for smarter decision-making.

• AI in Machine Workflow: Automated server health monitoring and self-healing ensure reliability.

• AI for Department Leadership: AI-driven peer review, billing reviews and real-time analytics for full operational oversight.

• Best-of-Breed AI Integration: Deploy any AI, on-prem or cloud, without disrupting workflows.

• Middleware for AI Workflow: Bridge AI and legacy systems for seamless, scalable adoption.

Meet Us at HIMSS25

Discover how PICOM365 Universal AI Connectivity Foundation is unlocking the full potential of AI in imaging. Visit ScImage at HIMSS booth #2611 to explore how Meaningful AI is shaping the future of healthcare.

About ScImage

Founded in 1993, ScImage is a privately held leader in Cloud-centric enterprise imaging, PACS, and image exchange solutions for healthcare. Our flagship platform, PICOM365, streamlines intelligent imaging workflows with secure connectivity to DICOM and non-DICOM modalities, multiple locations, and third-party systems - including EHRs and AI - across on-premise, Cloud, or hybrid environments. For more information, visit the ScImage website at scimage.com.

