ScImage Strategic Partnership Announcement

The ScImage, Sentinel & RML teams shake hands after announcing the partnership at RSNA 2023.

Revolutionizing Long-Term Specialty Care: RML Specialty Hospital and ScImage Join Forces

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScImage, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise imaging, PACS, and workflow solutions for the healthcare sector, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with RML Specialty Hospital with campuses in Hinsdale and Chicago, IL, a distinctive specialized environment renowned for exceptional patient care.

As the healthcare landscape undergoes transformation, traditional hospital settings are making way for transitional care alternatives. Specific challenges for long-term acute care include the need for access to remote specialists and unique treatment requirements such as specialized wound care—a domain still in the early stages of automation and optimization.

The collaboration between ScImage and RML integrates RML's dedication to specialized care with ScImage's commitment to innovative thinking and adaptable, automated workflows. This partnership seamlessly aligns with ScImage's PICOM365 enterprise imaging offering, presenting a Cloud-native Platform-as-a-Service (PAAS) model for a maintenance-lite PACS solution. This not only optimizes IT infrastructure but also enables healthcare providers to deliver high-quality care at reduced costs.

Sai Raya, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of ScImage, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "The RML partnership allows ScImage to optimize wound care workflows and expand its PicomCAM visible light application. This collaboration signifies a new frontier guided by dedicated healthcare specialists, aligning with the progression of the PICOM365 offering over the past 30 years."

RML Specialty Hospital set forth a rigorous specification for the selection for a new enterprise imaging solution in partnership with Sentinel Technologies. The specifications were centered on maintaining and enhancing the quality patient care that RML provides. According to Skip Richardson, Director of Radiology, ScImage met or exceeded all those specifications. Todd Prellberg, Executive Director – Chief Information Officer added ScImage far exceeds its competition in its security, uptime guarantees, and fully leveraging a native cloud strategy to ensure our team can meet our quality-of-care standards. Katherine Haan, Manager – Wound Care Services is excited to partner with ScImage to lead an innovative solution in transforming how wound care services are provided at RML.

Integral in the development of this Strategic Partnership was Sentinel Technologies, Inc., and their Healthcare Innovations team, which drove the selection process. David Reynolds, National Practice Lead | Healthcare at Sentinel provided the following insights, “The vision created to integrate all ‘ologies for the long-term acute care solution into the imaging ecosystem allows RML Specialty Hospital and ScImage to create workflows that best streamline operations for the care teams and improve overall patient care.”

The partnership represents a significant stride toward revolutionizing the standard of care for underdeveloped specialty imaging needs, contributing to improved patient outcomes and operational efficiencies.