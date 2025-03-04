Dimerco’s March Freight Report Highlights Tariffs, Changing Demand, and Capacity Realignments in Global Supply Chains

Rising tariffs, changing demand, and capacity realignments are reshaping global supply chains, according to Dimerco’s March 2025 Freight Market Report.

Carriers may delay Suez route return until mid-year due to security risks, keeping freight rates volatile amid ongoing capacity realignments.” — Alvin Fuh, Vice President of Ocean Freight at Dimerco

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco Express Group's March 2025 Asia-Pacific Freight Market Report demonstrates how rising tariffs, erratic demand trends, and continuous capacity changes are posing challenges for global supply chains. Businesses must implement adaptive methods to minimise disruptions as freight flows are reshaped by geopolitical developments and changing customer behaviour.Shippers are preparing for major shifts in freight demand and cost structures as a result of the impending March 4, 2025, implementation of U.S. import tariffs on goods from China, Canada, and Mexico, as well as other trade measures. The analysis finds early indications of supply chain modifications already in progress, despite the fact that these policies are creating uncertainty in important markets.E-Commerce Slows as Tariff Uncertainty Looms--------------------------------------------------------------The once-strong e-commerce boom is showing signs of slowing, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, as businesses reassess shipment volumes amid shifting tariff policies. “E-commerce is transitioning from a B2C model to a B2B2C model, with more shipments shifting to ocean freight,” said Kathy Liu, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco. “This shift is likely to reshape demand patterns across major trade lanes.”Geopolitical Tensions Impact Ocean Freight Recovery---------------------------------------------------------------------Global ocean freight networks continue to face uncertainty as carriers assess the safety of resuming Red Sea transits through the Suez Canal. “Carriers are unlikely to fully revert to the Suez route until at least mid-year, due to ongoing security risks and logistical complexities,” said Alvin Fuh, Vice President of Ocean Freight at Dimerco. “Until then, freight rates will remain volatile as capacity realignments unfold.”Key Market Trends for March 2025--------------------------------------------● Tariff Fallout: U.S. import tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China are reshaping trade flows, with businesses exploring alternative sourcing options.● Capacity Adjustments: Ocean carriers are introducing new vessels to ease supply constraints, but market demand remains inconsistent.● Regional Hotspots: Taiwan and South Korea continue to see steady demand for high-tech products, while Southeast Asia faces capacity pressures linked to Ramadan and the ongoing shift to ocean freight.** Dimerco recommends shippers adopt a multi-modal logistics strategy and secure capacity early to mitigate potential delays and rate fluctuations in the months ahead. **For more information or to arrange an interview with Dimerco’s logistics experts, please get in touch using the below contact details.About Dimerco--------------------Dimerco Express Group is a global provider of integrated logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative and efficient services, Dimerco combines extensive industry expertise with advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates in key markets worldwide, helping clients navigate the complexities of international trade while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. For more information, visit Dimerco's website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.