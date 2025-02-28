viveEV's 600kW Ultra Slim EV Charger wins the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025

The powerful viveEV 600kW Ultra Slim

viveEV announces its 600kW Ultra Slim EV Charger has been honored with the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 in Germany.

This recognition not only validates our dedication to pushing boundaries but also showcases the unique philosophy that sets our products apart in the EV charging industry.” — Jason Kim, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- viveEV , a leader in innovative electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is proud to announce that its 600kW Ultra Slim EV Charger has been honored with the prestigious iF Design Award 2025 . This globally recognized award is a testament to viveEV’s commitment to design excellence, innovation, and user-centric solutions.The 600kW Ultra Slim EV Charger received this accolade in the category of Automotive within the Product Design discipline, standing out among nearly 11,000 submissions from 66 countries. The product’s groundbreaking slim design, advanced durability, and enhanced usability convinced the esteemed jury of 131 independent design experts, securing viveEV’s place among the world’s top innovators in product design.The 600kW Ultra Slim EV Charger embodies viveEV’s vision for efficient, reliable, and aesthetically refined EV infrastructure. It integrates key design elements that address modern challenges in EV charging, including:• Space-Efficient Design: A compact footprint of 28.15 x 6.85 inches allows for installation in tight spaces, making it ideal for urban environments, commercial sites, and residential complexes.• Enhanced Durability: A slatted front panel with filters protects against dust and rainwater channels to extend the product’s lifespan.• Accessibility: A user-friendly interface positioned at an accessible height of 47 inches or lower, ensuring compliance with ADA standards.• Optimized Nighttime Visibility: LED lighting and prominent “EV” labels improve usability in low-light conditions.Jason Kim, CEO of viveEV, expressed his excitement about the achievement:“Winning the iF DESIGN AWARD is a tremendous honor for viveEV. This recognition highlights our dedication to combining technical innovation with user-friendly design. The 600kW Ultra Slim Charger is more than just an EV charger—it is a thoughtfully crafted solution that enhances accessibility, durability, and the overall EV ownership experience.”This award further cements viveEV’s position as a trailblazer in the EV charging industry, showcasing its commitment to developing innovative solutions that cater to the ever-changing demands of modern electric vehicle users.Yesol Hwang, Product Designer at viveEV, added:“Our goal was to create an EV charger that is not only functional but also seamlessly integrates into urban environments and everyday life. Being recognized by the iF DESIGN AWARD reinforces our commitment to designing solutions that prioritize both usability and sustainability.”Since its inception in 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized benchmark for design excellence. Organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the award honors outstanding achievements across multiple disciplines, including product design, packaging, communication, service design, architecture, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI). Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process, ensuring that only the most innovative and high-quality designs receive this prestigious distinction.Further details about viveEV’s award-winning 600kW Ultra Slim EV Charger can be found on the official iF DESIGN AWARD website under “Winners & iF Ranking”: https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/viveev-ultraslim-ev-charger/677798 For more information about viveEV’s 600kW Ultra Slim EV Charger and its design philosophy, please visit viveev.com/en.###About viveEV Charging viveEV Charging, a member of the PNE Systems and Wonik PNE family, is a premier manufacturer and provider of advanced electric vehicle charging solutions. Known for its cuttingedge technology, commitment to reliability, and sleek design, viveEV offers a complete suite of solutions, from high-efficiency Level 2 and DCFC chargers to full-service installation and support. With nearly two decades of experience and over 15,000 chargers deployed globally, viveEV is dedicated to empowering the transition to a sustainable future with EV charging solutions that meet the growing demands of businesses, property owners and fleet operators. Through continuous innovation and a customer-first approach, viveEV is driving progress in the EV industry by making reliable, high-performance charging accessible across the U.S.

