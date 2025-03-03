American Friends of NATAL CEO, Maayan Aviv, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Maayan Aviv, CEO of American Friends of NATAL (AFN), has accepted an invitation to join the Forbes Business Council. American Friends of NATAL supports the work of NATAL in Israel that includes a 24/7 Trauma Helpline, Clinical Treatment & Support, Community Resilience Programs, Trauma-Informed Career Services, Research & Innovation Unit, and Multidisciplinary Trauma Stu Aviv has been extensively quoted in the press discussing the important relationship between philanthropy and business. The Forbes Business Council is a platform to share her thoughts and insights on how these groups can best work together.

Maayan Aviv, CEO of AFN, has accepted an invitation to join the Forbes Business Council made up of an exclusive network of senior executives.

I will be writing about themes and trends that take a deeper look at how mental health is being treated and the dynamics of how industry affinity groups are making an impact” — Maayan Aviv, CEO of American Friends of NATAL (AFN)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maayan Aviv, CEO of American Friends of NATAL (AFN), has accepted an invitation to join the Forbes Business Council made up of an exclusive network of senior executives and thought leaders. Recognized for her expertise in business and philanthropy, Aviv was selected for her leadership, contributions to mental health advocacy, and commitment to driving meaningful impact through strategic initiatives. Forbes Business Council bills itself as the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.“I’m honored to join the Forbes Business Council, as the connection between business and philanthropy is essential on both sides. From shaping the conversation around mental health in 2025 to expanding a network of business leaders committed to meaningful impact, the topics I will be writing about are themes and trends that take a deeper look at how mental health is being treated and the dynamics of how industry affinity groups are making an impact,” shared Aviv.Aviv has an extensive background in international relations and brings a wealth of knowledge in strategic planning, community partnerships, fundraising, stewardship and marketing. AFN supports NATAL ’s life-changing work by providing critical assistance to Israelis coping with trauma from terrorism and war while building awareness, fostering partnerships, and uniting a community of supporters in the United States. Prior to AFN, Aviv served as the Executive Director of American Friends of ALYN Hospital, a leading pediatric rehabilitation center in Israel.ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.ABOUT AMERICAN FRIENDS OF NATALAmerican Friends of NATAL (AFN) supports the Israel-based NATAL, an apolitical organization that provides vital assistance to Israelis suffering from trauma primarily due to terrorism and war. AFN engages in innovative collaborations, partnering with US organizations who seek NATAL’s expertise in the field of trauma preparedness and recovery. The tragic events of October 7th created an unprecedented mental health crisis in Israel, significantly increasing the need for trauma support as Israelis grapple with ongoing trauma, loss and uncertainty. Since then, NATAL has rapidly scaled its operations to meet this growing demand. NATAL is currently providing support to over 2,000 individuals weekly, with a network of more than 400 mental health professionals offering a range of therapeutic interventions. NATAL's Helpline has been inundated with over 50,000 calls since the crisis began, and its professionals have logged more than 4,000 hours of community interventions across the country.Overnight, 9.7 million Israelis need NATAL's help and support. The national lifeline, NATAL's Helpline, experienced a massive increase in calls, serving more than 5,000 calls daily, requiring many more volunteers and staff than have ever been asked to field. NATAL urgently needs emergency support to: expand clinical services, recruit and train additional volunteers, and provide emergency psychological assistance.

