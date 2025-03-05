Trucent Achieves Food Grade and Halal Certification, Earns EcoVadis Badge

Trucent Renewable Chemicals in Van Wert, Ohio

With responsibly sourced, domestically grown feedstocks, TRC is advancing sustainable oleochemicals and delivering high-quality, ethically produced solutions for diverse industries.” — Bill Hayes, VP of Trucent Renewable Chemicals

VAN WERT, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trucent Renewable Chemicals (TRC) proudly announces that it has achieved Food Grade Certification and Halal Certification, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the highest standards of quality, safety, and inclusivity in its renewable chemical solutions. In addition, TRC is certified kosher and ensures its products are free from palm oil and tallow, aligning with its mission to provide sustainable and ethically sourced fatty acids for diverse industries and consumer needs.

TRC’s focus on sustainability is further underscored by earning the EcoVadis® Committed Badge accreditation. Recognized globally for its trusted business sustainability ratings, EcoVadis evaluates companies across environmental, social, and ethical criteria, helping businesses improve sustainability performance and meet supply chain expectations. This recognition affirms TRC’s commitment to environmental responsibility, ethical business practices, and continuous progress in sustainability initiatives.

The Food Grade and Halal Certifications unlock new opportunities for TRC’s sustainably produced fatty acids in food and beverage applications, expanding the industries TRC serves. These certifications, combined with TRC’s kosher status and palm oil/tallow-free production, further enhance the company’s ability to meet the needs of global markets with ethically sourced, high-quality products.

“We are thrilled to achieve Food Grade and Halal Certification and to be recognized by EcoVadis for our sustainability efforts,” said Bill Hayes, Vice President of Trucent Renewable Chemicals. “These milestones reflect our mission to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions while prioritizing sustainability and meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

TRC’s Van Wert, Ohio facility offers a strategic Midwest location, providing logistical advantages for delivering its products efficiently across various industries. Sourced from domestically grown feedstocks and processed in the U.S., TRC’s products ensure supply chain reliability and long-term price stability. With its proprietary biocatalytic splitting technology, TRC produces fatty acids with significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional processes, further positioning the company as a leader in the renewable chemicals market

For more information about Trucent Renewable Chemicals and its products, please visit https://www.trucent.com/products/trufa/

About Trucent Renewable Chemicals

Trucent Renewable Chemicals (TRC), a manufacturer of oleochemicals, operates a state-of-the-art facility in Van Wert, Ohio. TRC’s proprietary biocatalytic splitting technology produces high-quality fatty acids from a variety of renewable vegetable oils, significantly reducing energy consumption. Designed to meet the technical needs of industries such as coatings, polymers, and food-grade applications, TRC products deliver exceptional quality and superior sustainability benefits.

