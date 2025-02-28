CE meets President of the Macau Institute for Translational Medicine and Innovation’s Steering Committee, Mr Zhong Nanshan

MACAU, February 28 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Director of the Guangzhou Laboratory, and President of the Macau Institute for Translational Medicine and Innovation’s Steering Committee, Mr Zhong Nanshan. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening the development of Macao’s traditional Chinese medicine industry and the scientific-innovation sector.

During the meeting on Thursday (27 February), Mr Sam expressed his gratitude to Mr Zhong for his long-term contributions to the development of Macao’s traditional Chinese medicine industry and the city’s scientific research and innovation sectors.

He stated that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government was focusing on promoting appropriate economic diversification and continuously optimising the industrial structure of the city, including promoting the growth of the healthcare sector, with traditional Chinese medicine as a starting point. In the future, the MSAR Government would increase efforts to transform the research results of traditional Chinese medicine into action, thereby driving the overall development of the industry.

Meanwhile, the Government fully supported the fundamental research projects of tertiary education institutions in Macao, proposing to the institutions key requirements for the industrialisation of scientific research results, injecting fresh impetus into the process of moderate economic diversification.

Officials attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Mr Kong Chi Meng; and the Director of the Health Bureau, Mr Lo Iek Long.

Also present were: member of the Macau Institute for Translational Medicine and Innovation’s Steering Committee, Ms Zhong Weiyue; and Deputy Director of the Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health and member of the Macau Institute for Translational Medicine and Innovation’s Steering Committee, Mr Yang Zifeng.