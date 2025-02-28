2025 MIECF Platform Empowers New Green Businesses by Incorporating Elements of Debut Economy

MACAU, February 28 - The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2025 MIECF) will be held from 27 to 29 March at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao under the theme ‘Innovation and Green Development – Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities’. Incorporating debut economy, this year’s event pools international green trade resources to empower new green businesses and promote sustainable development.

Green platform facilitates business opportunities

As an international platform for environmental exchange and co-operation, the 2025 MIECF will bring together industry experts worldwide to foster collaboration and business opportunities. In 2024, the head of a Brazilian carbon credit institution signed a cross-border co-operation project with carbon neutrality associations in Hong Kong and Macao to drive the growth of the carbon credit market. Moreover, the representative from a Danish enterprise also noted that the event’s business matching sessions enabled them to effectively promote green products and establish business connections with major tourism enterprises in Macao. The head of a Macao-based green energy technology enterprise, which has participated in the MIECF for five consecutive years, disclosed plans to expand co-operation in renewable energy and carbon reduction technologies at the upcoming event.

Newly established ‘Debut Economy Projects Zone’ promotes green transformation

In response to the nation’s new policy (promoting large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-in programs), the 2025 MIECF features five thematic exhibition zones to expand effective investment, stimulate consumer demand, and promote green transformation. Particularly, the world’s first solar-powered and wireless charging system for shared electric bikes will be on display in the newly established ‘Debut Economy Projects Zone’, offering an innovative solution for green transport. Furthermore, the robust, multi-purpose Robot Dog B2 will make its first presence in Macao alongside a number of other debut projects, including humanoid robots with advanced sensing technology, a liquid-cooling ultra-fast charging system capable of completing a charge in just over ten minutes, and electric motocycles with automatic parking features, supporting Macao in its efforts to build a debut green platform and open up new business opportunities.

The ‘Green Future Industry Zone’ will offer interactive experiences and new technology demonstrations with an emphasis on the integration of environmental protection and technology, encouraging visitors to experience the latest technologies first-hand. The event also features the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region Pavilion, the Greater Bay Area Environmental Protection Industries Exhibition Area, and the Green and Low-Carbon Project Zone, all in a bid to promote environmental information sharing and regional co-operation.

For more information about the 2025 MIECF, please contact the Event Manager via email at info@macaomiecf.com or by phone at (853) 8798 9675. You can also visit our official website at https://www.macaomiecf.com or follow our official WeChat account ‘MIECF’.